Google Dev Library Letters: 19th Edition

March 02, 2023
Posted by the Dev Library team
In this newsletter, we’re highlighting the best projects developed with Google technologies that have been contributed to the Google Dev Library platform. We hope this will spark some inspiration for your next project!
Dive into this repository which demonstrates how to manage multiple models and their prototype applications of fine-tuned Stable Diffusion on new concepts by Textual Inversion.
Create a hexagon widget in Flutter that displays the ratings of a soccer player or team. The six sides represent a different aspect of the player or team's rating such as speed, strength, and accuracy.
Dive into an introduction to coroutines in Kotlin programming language. Coroutines are a way to write asynchronous and non-blocking code in a sequential and easy-to-understand manner.
Discover more about KSP API you can use to develop lightweight compiler plugins, which helps you get the complete source code information during compile time.
Learn about form conductor. More than form validation, it provides a handful of reusable API to construct a form in simple easy steps.
Discover how to fetch data from Movie DB API and allow users to search for movies and view details and store them on a local database in this Android project.
Dive into the technical aspects of building a multilingual Angular application, starting with the localization of the application's text.
See how Flutter can be used to create aesthetically pleasing and functional UI designs for banking applications.
Dive into the repo resource for designers and developers looking to create beautiful templates and tutorials to create macOS applications and interfaces.
Develop a chatbot using Dialogflow CX and a matching engine to help users search for something specific in legislation.
Learn how a single repository could satisfy all your day-to-day CloudOps automation needs.
Learn how serverless technologies like Cloud Run can be used to simplify and expedite the process of designing software applications.
See how to implement a secure Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline using Workload Identity Federation and GitLab CI.