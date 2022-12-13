Migrating from App Engine pull tasks to Cloud Pub/Sub (Module 19)

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, Google Cloud

Introduction and background

The Serverless Migration Station series is aimed at helping developers modernize their apps running one of Google Cloud's serverless platforms. The preceding (Migration Module 18) video demonstrates how to add use of App Engine's Task Queue pull tasks service to a Python 2 App Engine sample app. Today's Module 19 video picks up from where that leaves off, migrating that pull task usage to Cloud Pub/Sub.

Moving away from proprietary App Engine services like Task Queue makes apps more portable, giving them enough flexibility to:

Understanding the migrations

Module 19 consists of implementing three different migrations on the Module 18 sample app:

Migrate from App Engine NDB to Cloud NDB

Migrate from App Engine Task Queue pull tasks to Cloud Pub/Sub

Migrate from Python 2 to Python (2 and) 3

The NDB to Cloud NDB migration is identical to the Module 2 migration content, so it's not covered in-depth in Module 19. The original app was designed to be Python 2 and 3 compatible, so there's no work there either. Module 19 boils down to three key updates:

Setup : Enable APIs and create Pub/Sub Topic & Subscription

: Enable APIs and create Pub/Sub Topic & Subscription How work is created : Publish Pub/Sub messages instead of adding pull tasks

: Publish Pub/Sub messages instead of adding pull tasks How work is processed: Pull messages instead of leasing tasks





Aside from these physical changes, a key hurdle to overcome is understanding the differences in terminology between pull tasks and Pub/Sub. The following chart attempts to demystify this so developers can more easily grasp how they differ:

Terminology differences between App Engine pull tasks and Cloud Pub/Sub





With Pull Queues, work is created in pull queues while work is sent to Pub/Sub topics Task Queue pull tasks are called messages in Pub/Sub With Task Queues, workers access pull tasks; with Pub/Sub, subscribers receive messages Leasing a pull task is the same as pulling a message from a Pub/Sub topic via a subscription Deleting a task from a pull queue when you're done is analogous to successfully acknowledging a Pub/Sub message

The video walks developers through the terminology as well as the code changes described above. Below is pseudocode implementing the key changes to the main application (new or updated lines of code bolded):

Migration from App Engine Task Queue pull tasks to Cloud Pub/Sub



