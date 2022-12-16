Interview with Vanessa Aristizabal, contributor to Google's Dev Library

Posted by the Dev Library Team

We are back with another edition of the Dev Library Contributor Spotlights - a blog series highlighting developers that are supporting the thriving development ecosystem by contributing their resources and tools to Google Dev Library





We met with Vanessa Aristizabal , one of the many talented developers contributing to Dev Library, to discuss her journey of learning the Angular framework and what drives her to share insights regarding budding technologies with the developer community.

What is one thing that surprised you when you started using Google technology?

Talking about my journey, Angular was my first JavaScript framework. So, I was really surprised when I started using it because with only a few lines of code, I could create a good application.





What kind of challenges did you face when you were learning how to use Angular? How did you manage to overcome them?

I would like to share that maybe it’s a common practice for developers that when we are working on some requirement for a project, we look it up on Google or Stack Overflow. And if we find a solution, we copy and paste the code without internalizing that knowledge. The same happened to me. Initially, I implemented bad practices as I did not know Angular completely. This led to the bad performance of my applications.

I overcame this challenge by checking the documentation properly and doing in-depth research on Google to learn good practices of Angular and implement them effectively in my applications. This approach helped me to solve all the performance-related problems.





How and why did you start sharing your knowledge by writing blog posts?

It was really difficult to learn Angular because, in the beginning, I did not have a solid basis for the web. So, I first had to work on that. And during the process of learning Angular, I always had to research something or the other because sometimes I couldn’t find the thing that I needed in the documentation.

I had to refer to blogs, search on Google, or go through books to solve my requirements. And then I started taking some notes. From there on, I decided to start writing so I could help other developers who might be facing the same set of challenges. The idea was to help people find something useful and add value to their learning process through my articles.