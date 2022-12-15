Google Home is officially ready for your Matter devices and apps

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Kevin Po, Group Product Manager

Earlier this Fall, the Connectivity Standards Alliance released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification program, officially launching the industry into a new era of the smart home.

We are excited to share that Google Nest and Android users are now ready for your Matter-enabled devices and apps. Many Android devices from Google and our OEM partners now support the new Matter APIs in Google Play services so you can update and build apps to support Matter. Google Nest speakers, displays, and Wi-Fi routers have been updated to work as hubs, and we have also updated Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub (2nd gen) to work as Thread border routers, so users can securely connect your Thread devices.

Our top priority is to ensure both customers and developers have high-quality, reliable Matter devices. We are starting with Android devices and Google Nest speakers and displays, which are now Matter-enabled. These devices are ready to help users set up, automate, and use your devices wherever they interact with Google. Next up, we are working on bringing Google Home app iOS support for Matter devices in early 2023, and support to other Nest devices such as Nest Wifi and Nest Thermostat.





Building With Google Home

As companies all over are shifting their focus to prioritize Matter, we have also expanded the resources available in the Google Home Developer Center to better support you in building your Matter devices — from beginning to end. At this one-stop-shop for anyone interested in developing smart home devices and apps with Google, developers can now create and launch seamless Matter integrations with Google Home, apply for Works with Google Home certification, customize their product’s out of box experience in the Google Home app and on Android and more. Let’s dive into what’s new.





Even More Tools In Our SDKs

We have been dedicated to building the most helpful tools to assist you in building Matter-enabled products and apps. We announced two software development kits for both device and mobile developers that make it easier to build with the open-source Matter SDK and integrate your devices and apps with Google. We’ve made them available to help with the development of your newest smart devices and apps.

Google Home Device SDK Documentation and tutorials Sample apps

Google Home Mobile SDK Device commissioning APIs Multi-admin (sharing) APIs Thread credential APIs Documentation and tutorials Google Home Sample app for Matter







Works With Google Home Certification

Matter devices integrated and tested through the Google Home Developer Center can carry the Works With Google Home badge, which earlier this year replaced the Works With Hey Google badge. This badge gives users the utmost confidence that your devices work seamlessly with Google Home and Android.



