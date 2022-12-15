Google Home is officially ready for your Matter devices and apps

December 15, 2022
Posted by Kevin Po, Group Product Manager
Earlier this Fall, the Connectivity Standards Alliance released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification program, officially launching the industry into a new era of the smart home.
We are excited to share that Google Nest and Android users are now ready for your Matter-enabled devices and apps. Many Android devices from Google and our OEM partners now support the new Matter APIs in Google Play services so you can update and build apps to support Matter. Google Nest speakers, displays, and Wi-Fi routers have been updated to work as hubs, and we have also updated Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub (2nd gen) to work as Thread border routers, so users can securely connect your Thread devices.
As companies all over are shifting their focus to prioritize Matter, we have also expanded the resources available in the Google Home Developer Center to better support you in building your Matter devices — from beginning to end. At this one-stop-shop for anyone interested in developing smart home devices and apps with Google, developers can now create and launch seamless Matter integrations with Google Home, apply for Works with Google Home certification, customize their product’s out of box experience in the Google Home app and on Android and more. Let’s dive into what’s new.
We have been dedicated to building the most helpful tools to assist you in building Matter-enabled products and apps. We announced two software development kits for both device and mobile developers that make it easier to build with the open-source Matter SDK and integrate your devices and apps with Google. We’ve made them available to help with the development of your newest smart devices and apps.
Matter devices integrated and tested through the Google Home Developer Center can carry the Works With Google Home badge, which earlier this year replaced the Works With Hey Google badge. This badge gives users the utmost confidence that your devices work seamlessly with Google Home and Android.
We understand that you want to build innovative and high quality product integrations as quickly as possible, and we built our SDKs and tools to help you do just that. Since announcing earlier this year, we have worked closely with dozens of Early Access Program (EAPs) partners to ensure the tools we have created in the Google Home Developer Console can achieve what we set out to do, before making them widely available to you all today.
We’ve asked some of our EAP partners to share more about their experience building Matter devices with Google, to give you more insight on how building with Google’s end-to-end tools for Matter devices and apps can make a difference in your innovation and development process. After working closely with our partners, we are confident our tools allow you to accelerate time-to-market for your devices, improve reliability, and let you differentiate with Google Home while having interoperability with other Matter platforms.
We are excited to see Matter come to life and the devices you build to further shape the smart home. Get started building your Matter devices today and stay up to date on our recent updates in the Google Home Developer Center.
User feedback is critical to ensure we continue building more inclusive and helpful products. Join our developer research program and share feedback on all kinds of Google products & tools. Sign up here!