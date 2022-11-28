When to step-up your Google Pay transactions as a PSP

November 28, 2022
Posted by Dominik Mengelt, Developer Relations Engineer, Google Pay and Nick Alteen, Technical Writer, Engineering, Wallet
When processing payments, step-up authentication (or simply “step-up”) is the practice of requiring additional authentication measures based on user activity and certain risk signals. For example, redirecting the user to 3D Secure to authenticate a transaction. This can help to reduce potential fraud and chargebacks. The following graphic shows the high-level flow of a transaction to determine what's to be done if step-up is needed.
|Figure 1: Trigger your Risk Engine before sending the transaction to authorization if step-up is needed
It depends! When making a transaction, the Google Pay API response will return one of the following:
You can use the
allowedAuthMethods parameter to indicate which authentication methods you want to support for Google Pay transactions:
"allowedAuthMethods": [
PAN_ONLY card (a card not tokenized, not enabled for contactless) from the payment sheet during checkout, step-up is needed. Let's have a look at two concrete scenarios:
CRYPTOGRAM_3DS authentication method.
On the other hand, the sheet in the second scenario shows a generic card network icon. This indicates a
PAN_ONLY authentication method and therefore needs step-up.
PAN_ONLY vs. CRYPTOGRAM_3DS
Whether or not you decide to accept both forms of payments is your decision. For
CRYPTOGRAM_3DS, the Google Pay API additionally returns a
cryptogram and, depending on the network, an
eciIndicator. Make sure to use those properties when continuing with authorization.
PAN_ONLY
|This authentication method is associated with payment cards from a user’s Google Account. Returned payment data includes the PAN with the expiration month and year.
CRYPTOGRAM_3DS
|This authentication method is associated with cards stored as Android device tokens provided by the issuers. Returned payment data includes a cryptogram generated on the device.
When calling the
loadPaymentData method, the Google Pay API will return an encrypted payment token
(paymentData.paymentMethodData.tokenizationData.token). After decryption, the
paymentMethodDetails object contains a property,
assuranceDetails, which has the following format:
"assuranceDetails": {
Depending on the values of
cardHolderAuthenticated and
accountVerified, step-up authentication may be required. The following table indicates the possible scenarios and when Google recommends step-up authentication for a transaction:
cardHolderAuthenticated
accountVerified
Step-up needed
true
true
No
false
true
Yes
Step-up can be skipped only when both
cardHolderAuthenticated and
accountVerified return true.
If you are not using
If you are not using assuranceDetails yet, consider doing so now and make sure to step-uptransactions if needed. Also, make sure to check out our guide on Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) if you are processing payments within the European Economic Area (EEA).