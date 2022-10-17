Dev Library Letters: 14th Issue

Android





Image-compressor

by Vinod Baste Check out Vinod’s Android Image compress library that helps reduce the size of the image by 90% without losing any of its pixels.



SealedX

by Jaewoong Eum Learn how to auto-generate extensive sealed classes and interfaces for Android and Kotlin.

Flutter





GitHub Actions to deploy

Flutter Web to gh-pages

by Sai Rajendra Immadi Tired of manually deploying the app every time? Or do you want to deploy your flutter web applications to gh-pages? Use this blog as your guide.





Double And Triple Dots in Flutter

by Lakshydeep Vikram Learn the reason for using double and triple dots in flutter and where to use them.





Machine Learning





Nystromformer

by Rishit Dagli Learn how to use the Nystrom method to approximate standard self-attention.



Google Cloud





Notification system for Cloud Run with Google Chat for CI/CD pipelines by Ezekias Bokove Learn how to set up a notification system for Cloud Run services.





Switch to GCP for cost savings and better performance

by Gaurav Madan Learn why architects dealing with complex application design and who use well-known Google services should consider the Google Cloud Platform.