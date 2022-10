Build smarter and ship faster with the latest updates across our ecosystem

Posted by Jeanine Banks, VP/GM, Developer X and DevRel

At last week’s Made by Google launch event, we announced several new hardware products including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel Watch , and Google Pixel Tablet —a suite of innovative products that we’re excited about. While sure to delight users, it got me thinking—what will these changes mean for developers It’s hard to build experiences that let users enjoy the best that their devices have to offer. Undoubtedly this brings a level of complexity for developers who will need to build and test against multiple OS updates and new features. That’s the thing about development—the environment is constantly evolving. We want to cut through the complexity and make it simpler to choose the technology you use, whether for an app on one device or across large and small screens.Earlier this year at Google I/O , we shared our focus on making developer tools work better together, and providing more guidance and best practices to optimize your end-to-end workflow. For example, we announced the new App Quality Insights window in Android Studio that shows crash data from Firebase Crashlytics directly inside the IDE to make it easier to discover, investigate, and fix offending lines of code.But our work doesn’t stop once I/O ends. We work all year round to offer increasingly flexible, open and integrated solutions so you can work smarter, ship faster, and confidently set up your business for the future.That’s why we’re excited to connect with you again—both in person and virtually—to share more recent product updates. Over the next three months, we have over 200 events in more than 50 countries reaching thousands of developers through product summits, community events, industry conferences, and more. Here are a few: