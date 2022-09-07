WeArePlay | Meet Sam from Chicago. More stories from Peru, Croatia and Estonia.

Posted by Leticia Lago, Developer Marketing

Aldo and Sandro from Peru - founders of Dark Dome. They combine storytelling and art to make thrilling and chilling games, filled with plot twists and jump scares.



Vladimir, Tomislav and Boris from Croatia - founders of Pine Studio . They won the Indie Games Festival 2021 with their game Cats In Time.



Kelly, Mikk, Reimo and Madde from Estonia - founders of ALPA kids. Their language games for children have a huge impact on early education and language preservation.



Check out all the stories now at

Check out all the stories now at g.co/play/weareplay and stay tuned for even more coming soon.









