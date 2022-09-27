Register now for Firebase Summit 2022!

Posted by Grace Lopez, Product Marketing Manager
One of the best things about Firebase is our community, so after three long years, we’re thrilled to announce that our seventh annual Firebase Summit is returning as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual experiences! Our 1-day, in-person event will be held at Pier 57 in New York City on October 18, 2022. It will be a fun reunion for us to come together to learn, network, and share ideas. But if you’re unable to travel, don’t worry, you’ll still be able to take part in the activities online from your office/desk/couch wherever you are in the world.
Join us to learn how Firebase can help you accelerate app development, run your app with confidence, and scale your business. Registration is now open
for both the physical and virtual events! Read on for more details on what to expect.
Keynote full of product updatesIn-person and livestreamed
We’ll kick off the day with a keynote from our leaders, highlighting all the latest Firebase news and announcements. With these updates, our goal is to give you a seamless and secure development experience that lets you focus on making your app the best it can be.
#AskFirebase LiveIn-person and livestreamed
Having a burning question you want to ask us? We’ll take questions from our in-person and virtual attendees and answer them live on stage during a special edition of everyone’s favorite, #AskFirebase.
NEW! Ignite TalksIn-person and livestreamed
This year at Firebase Summit, we’re introducing Ignite Talks, which will be 7-15 minute bitesize talks focused on hot topics, tips, and tricks to help you get the most out of our products.
NEW! Expert-led ClassesIn-person and will be released later
You’ve been asking us for more technical deep dives, so this year we’ll also be running expert-led classes at Firebase Summit. These platform-specific classes will be designed to give you comprehensive knowledge and hands-on practice with Firebase products. Initially, these classes will be exclusive to in-person attendees, but we’ll repackage the content for self-paced learning and release them later for our virtual attendees.
We can’t wait to see you
In addition, Firebase Summit will be full of all the other things you love - interactive demos, lots of networking opportunities, exciting conversations with the community…and a few surprises too! The agenda is now live, so don't forget to check it out! In the meantime, register for the event
, subscribe to the Firebase YouTube channel
, and follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn
to join the conversation using #FirebaseSummit
.