Google Dev Library Letters : 13th Issue

Posted by Garima Mehra, Program Manager
|
Welcome to the 13th Issue: ‘Google Dev Library letters’ is a technology newsletter curated to bring you some of the best projects developed with Google tech and submitted to the Google Dev Library platform. We are back with another boost of inspiration for your next project!
Hero Content of the month
Check out shortlisted content from the Google technologies of your choice.
Android
Contact Store API by Alex Styl
Contact Store is a modern API that makes access to contacts on Android devices simple to use. It solves for the most frequent use cases and makes developing enjoyable.
Custom Progress Indicator by Samson Achiaga
CustomProgressIndicator library is a simple, customizable progress indicator that gives android applications a nice feel. It saves developers time by creating a unique, customizable loading view.
Flutter
Numbers by Bulent Bariskilic
Discover an app designed to show facts about numbers using the http://numbersapi.com
API. The project has been written solely in Dart Language.
Cupertino Icons Gallery by Cephas Brian
Get access to over 1,335 icons in one centralized place - the Cupertino Icons Gallery is an open source, cross-platform space to find all the icons used in Flutter.
Machine Learning
Learn how to build a system by considering two MLOps
scenarios - if the model needs to be replaced later and if the model itself has to evolve with the data.
Probing Vision Transformers by Sayak Paul & Aritra Roy
Explore tools in this repository to probe into the representations learned by different families of Vision Transformers.
Google Cloud
Combining Google Apps Script with Google AppSheet by Aryan Irani
Learn how to combine Google AppScript with Google AppSheet to make automation even more powerful.
What a beautiful stream!! by Mandar Chaphalkar
Learn how to create a stream in 6 simple steps now that Google Cloud recently made Datastream
CDC generally available.
Curators CornerMeet our curators who have been working behind the scenes to bring you the best content submissions
"Android development changes fast and it's great to see developers write blogs to help others learn.
It's a pleasure to be part of the Android community. I enjoy seeing the android community. I enjoy seeing the Android community flourish by collaborating with each other and sharing their learnings"
Sr. Strategist, Google
Machine Learning
"We are loving the TensorFlow.js submissions we have seen so far, and have no doubt future ones will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in this space, and because it is web powered anyone anywhere can try the demos typically with the click of a link!"
Jason Mayes
Web ML Developer Relations Lead, Google
Liked what you read? Checkout the latest projects and community-authored content by visiting our home page or subscribing to our newsletter.