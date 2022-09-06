Google Dev Library Letters : 13th Issue

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Garima Mehra, Program Manager





Welcome to the 13th Issue: ‘Google Dev Library letters’ is a technology newsletter curated to bring you some of the best projects developed with Google tech and submitted to the Google Dev Library platform. We are back with another boost of inspiration for your next project!





Hero Content of the month

Check out shortlisted content from the Google technologies of your choice.

Android

























































Flutter





Numbers by Bulent Bariskilic



Numbers by Bulent Bariskilic

Discover an app designed to show facts about numbers using the http://numbersapi.com API. The project has been written solely in Dart Language.





















































Machine Learning







Learn how to build a system by considering two MLOps scenarios - if the model needs to be replaced later and if the model itself has to evolve with the data.













Google Cloud

Contact Store is a modern API that makes access to contacts on Android devices simple to use. It solves for the most frequent use cases and makes developing enjoyable.CustomProgressIndicator library is a simple, customizable progress indicator that gives android applications a nice feel. It saves developers time by creating a unique, customizable loading view.Get access to over 1,335 icons in one centralized place - the Cupertino Icons Gallery is an open source, cross-platform space to find all the icons used in Flutter.Explore tools in this repository to probe into the representations learned by different families of Vision Transformers.





























Curators Corner



Android



"Android development changes fast and it's great to see developers write blogs to help others learn.

It's a pleasure to be part of the Android community. I enjoy seeing the android community. I enjoy seeing the Android community flourish by collaborating with each other and sharing their learnings"

Andres Sandoval

Sr. Strategist, Google

Learn how to combine Google AppScript with Google AppSheet to make automation even more powerful.Learn how to create a stream in 6 simple steps now that Google Cloud recently made Datastream CDC generally available.





Machine Learning





"We are loving the TensorFlow.js submissions we have seen so far, and have no doubt future ones will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in this space, and because it is web powered anyone anywhere can try the demos typically with the click of a link!"

Jason Mayes Web ML Developer Relations Lead, Google Web ML Developer Relations Lead, Google













