Introducing the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Class of 2022

Posted by Ashley Francisco, Head of Startup Ecosystem, North America

Advocatia (Lake Bluff, Illinois): Powers healthcare organizations with the ability to engage and enroll their customers into programs that reduce cost and improve outcomes.

Arintra (Austin, Texas): Helps hospitals and clinics save time and maximize reimbursement by automating medical coding

Blossom Social (Vancouver, British Columbia): Canada’s first social brokerage, combining mobile-first stock trading with a social community for investors.

CIRT Can I recycle this? (Athens, Georgia): Builds software and uses AI to digitize the circularity of products and packaging for the modern world, helping customers go zero waste.

CyDeploy (Baltimore, Maryland): Provides an intelligent, automated configuration and patch testing solution that positions our customers to make security changes quickly and with confidence.

Emaww (Montreal, Quebec): Provides the most advanced and least intrusive emotion analytics for websites to better user experience and improve their digital well-being with emotional intelligence.

Farm Generations (Germantown, New York): Builds fair technology for the future of small farms.

Hound (Denver, Colorado): A platform for veterinary recruiting, veterinary employee engagement technology and distributing at home veterinary care.

Generable (New York, New York): Develops best-in-class Bayesian machine-learning models to improve efficiency of oncology drug-development.

MedEssist (Toronto, Ontario): Transforms local pharmacies into modern healthcare hubs.

Noticeninja (Fort Myers, Florida): Converts paper notices and manual processes into automated digital workflows that provide resolution pathways for users to follow.

Zero5 (San Mateo, California): Transforms parking spaces into tech-enabled mobility service hubs for all vehicles from level 0 to 5 autonomy.

These startups will join the 10-week intensive virtual program, connecting them to the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to help them reach their goals and unlock their next phase of growth.