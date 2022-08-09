Google Dev Library Letters — 12th Issue

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Garima Mehra, Program Manager

'Google Dev Library Letters' is curated to bring you some of the latest projects developed with Google tech submitted to Google Dev Library Platform. We hope this brings you the inspiration you need for your next project!





Android











Flutter Internationalization and Localization In Flutter by Lakshydeep Vikram



Change your Flutter app to another locale or language.

Change your Flutter app to another locale or language.





Final vs Const in Dart by Sidharth Bahl



Understand the uses of final and const i.e. declaring a variable that does not change its value later.







Machine Learning Deploying ML models with TFServing, Docker, GKE by Chansung Park



This project shows how to serve a TF based image classification model as a web service with TFServing, Docker, and Kubernetes(GKE).

This project shows how to serve a TF based image classification model as a web service with TFServing, Docker, and Kubernetes(GKE).









Google Cloud









Curators Corner

















"Angular loves open source because our community of 2M+ developers use Angular in use cases we haven't even thought of. Community tutorials help create a catalog of new use cases and solve new problems in a practical way."





Emma Twersky

Developer Relations Engineer & Angular Curator









Key Highlights #DevBadges



