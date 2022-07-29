Meet the 2022 Code Jam World Finalists!

July 29, 2022
Posted by Julia DeLorenzo, Program Manager, Coding Competitions
Over the past several months, participants have worked their way through multiple rounds of algorithmic coding challenges, and solved some of the most challenging competitive programming problems. The field has been narrowed down from tens of thousands of participants, to the top competitors who will face off at the World Finals on August 5th, 2022.
Join us 16:30 UTC for a livestream to see which one of these finalists will be crowned the Code Jam 2022 World Champion, winning the grand prize of $15,000 USD!
Here are this year's finalists sharing their favorite music genres, tips, fun facts, and more.
|
|
Antonio Molina LovettHandle: y0105w49
What's your favorite music to listen to while coding?
“Always looping the Vicious Delicious album by Infected Mushroom.”
|
|
Yuhao DuHandle: xll114514
Code Jam claim to fame:
This is Yuhao’s second time at the Code Jam World Finals, previously competing in the 2021 World Finals.
|
|
Benjamin QiHandle: Benq
What's your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
“Qualification Round - Twisty Little Passages. First time I used importance sampling in a contest!”
|
Sangsoo ParkHandle: molamola
What does your handle mean?
"1. I personally like sunfish :)
2. I like the way it sounds.
3. Mola is pronounced "몰라" in Korean, which means "I don't know".”
|
Daniel RutschmannHandle: dacin21
What's the best coding competition advice you've ever received?
“Have fun and always try to challenge yourself by solving problems that seem too difficult at first.”
|
Mingyang DengHandle: CauchySheep
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I love random walking.”
|
Gennady KorotkevichHandle: Gennady.Korotkevich
What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
“Saving the Jelly from Round 2 took the most creativity to solve!”
|
Alexander GolovanovHandle: Golovanov399
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I have 11 musical instruments, most of which I can only play on a level "may accompany in a song I know."
|
Andrew HeHandle: ecnerwala
Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Andrew’s fourth time competing in the Code Jam World Finals, having competed in 2019, 2020, and 2021 previously.
|
Aleksei EsinHandle: ImBarD
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I love bungee jumping.”
|
Lingyu JiangHandle: jiangly
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
This is Lingyu’s first time competing in the Code Jam World Finals.
|
Kevin SunHandle: ksun48
Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Kevin’s third time competing in the Code Jam World Finals, having competed in 2019 and 2020 previously.
|
Lukas MichelHandle: lumibons
What does your handle mean?
“It's a combination of letters from my name and the name of the village where I grew up.”
|
Matvii AslandukovHandle: BigBag
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I enjoy playing sports such as tennis, table tennis, volleyball, football, as well as playing piano and guitar.”
|
Borys MinaievHandle: qwerty787788
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“A year ago I started doing buildering and we created a chat with just 3 people in it. Now there are almost 100 participants. Who could imagine it would grow so fast?”
|
Yahor DubovikHandle: mhg
What's your favorite music to listen to while coding?
“Red Hot Chilli Peppers.”
|
Mateusz RadeckiHandle: Radewoosh
What's the best coding competition advice you've ever received?
“Becoming good isn't about creating a chance to solve a problem. It's about removing a chance to not solve a problem.”
|
Nikolay KalininHandle: KalininN
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I'm an experimentalist in laser physics, also I love traveling and photography.”
|
Simon LindholmHandle: simonlindholm
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I've been really into the Super Mario 64 A Button Challenge recently, and N64 game decompilation. Also, mushroom hunting.”
|
Kento NikaidoHandle: Snuke
What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I'm a cat. My recent hobby is Sed Puzzle”
|
Tiancheng LouHandle: ACRushTC
Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Tiancheng’s eighth Code Jam World Finals, having previously competed in the World Finals in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2019, 2021.
|
Aleksei DaniliukHandle: Um_nik
What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
"I, O Bot from Round 2, because it was actually a competitive programming problem”
|
Yuta TakayaHandle: yutaka1999
What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
“Saving the Jelly. It is mainly because I solved it in the last five minutes of the contest.”
|
Konstantin SemenovHandle: zemen
Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Konstantin’s third Code Jam World Finals, having previously competed in the World Finals in 2017 and 2018.