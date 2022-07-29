Meet the 2022 Code Jam World Finalists!

July 29, 2022

Posted by Julia DeLorenzo, Program Manager, Coding Competitions

The Code Jam World Finals returns!

Over the past several months, participants have worked their way through multiple rounds of algorithmic coding challenges, and solved some of the most challenging competitive programming problems. The field has been narrowed down from tens of thousands of participants, to the top competitors who will face off at the World Finals on August 5th, 2022

Join us 16:30 UTC for a livestream to see which one of these finalists will be crowned the Code Jam 2022 World Champion, winning the grand prize of $15,000 USD!

Here are this year's finalists sharing their favorite music genres, tips, fun facts, and more.

This year's Code Jam World Finalists are:

Antonio Molina Lovett

Handle: y0105w49

What's your favorite music to listen to while coding?
“Always looping the Vicious Delicious album by Infected Mushroom.”

Yuhao Du

Handle: xll114514

Code Jam claim to fame:
This is Yuhao’s second time at the Code Jam World Finals, previously competing in the 2021 World Finals.

Benjamin Qi

Handle: Benq

What's your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
“Qualification Round - Twisty Little Passages. First time I used importance sampling in a contest!”

Sangsoo Park

Handle: molamola

What does your handle mean?
"1. I personally like sunfish :)
2. I like the way it sounds.
3. Mola is pronounced "몰라" in Korean, which means "I don't know".”

Daniel Rutschmann

Handle: dacin21

What's the best coding competition advice you've ever received?
“Have fun and always try to challenge yourself by solving problems that seem too difficult at first.”

Mingyang Deng

Handle: CauchySheep

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I love random walking.”

Gennady Korotkevich

Handle: Gennady.Korotkevich

What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
Saving the Jelly from Round 2 took the most creativity to solve!”

Alexander Golovanov

Handle: Golovanov399

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I have 11 musical instruments, most of which I can only play on a level "may accompany in a song I know."

Andrew He

Handle: ecnerwala

Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Andrew’s fourth time competing in the Code Jam World Finals, having competed in 2019, 2020, and 2021 previously.

Aleksei Esin

Handle: ImBarD

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I love bungee jumping.”

Lingyu Jiang

Handle: jiangly

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
This is Lingyu’s first time competing in the Code Jam World Finals.

Kevin Sun

Handle: ksun48

Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Kevin’s third time competing in the Code Jam World Finals, having competed in 2019 and 2020 previously.

Lukas Michel

Handle: lumibons

What does your handle mean?
“It's a combination of letters from my name and the name of the village where I grew up.”

Matvii Aslandukov

Handle: BigBag

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I enjoy playing sports such as tennis, table tennis, volleyball, football, as well as playing piano and guitar.”

Borys Minaiev

Handle: qwerty787788

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“A year ago I started doing buildering and we created a chat with just 3 people in it. Now there are almost 100 participants. Who could imagine it would grow so fast?”

Yahor Dubovik

Handle: mhg

What's your favorite music to listen to while coding?
“Red Hot Chilli Peppers.”

Mateusz Radecki

Handle: Radewoosh

What's the best coding competition advice you've ever received?
“Becoming good isn't about creating a chance to solve a problem. It's about removing a chance to not solve a problem.”

Nikolay Kalinin

Handle: KalininN

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I'm an experimentalist in laser physics, also I love traveling and photography.”

Simon Lindholm

Handle: simonlindholm

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I've been really into the Super Mario 64 A Button Challenge recently, and N64 game decompilation. Also, mushroom hunting.”

Kento Nikaido

Handle: Snuke

What's an interesting and fun fact about yourself?
“I'm a cat. My recent hobby is Sed Puzzle

Tiancheng Lou

Handle: ACRushTC

Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Tiancheng’s eighth Code Jam World Finals, having previously competed in the World Finals in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2019, 2021.

Aleksei Daniliuk

Handle: Um_nik

What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
"I, O Bot from Round 2, because it was actually a competitive programming problem”

Yuta Takaya

Handle: yutaka1999

What’s your favorite 2022 Code Jam Problem?
Saving the Jelly. It is mainly because I solved it in the last five minutes of the contest.”

Konstantin Semenov

Handle: zemen

Code Jam claim to fame:
This will be Konstantin’s third Code Jam World Finals, having previously competed in the World Finals in 2017 and 2018.

Watch the Code Jam World Finals Livestream 

Join us on August 5 at 16:30 UTC for a livestream of the Code Jam 2022 World Finals. 

Watch all the action unfold as the Code Jam team broadcasts live from Google New York. You'll have an opportunity to hear from our team, see Code Jam engineers explain the problems from the round, and watch live as we reveal the scoreboard and announce this year's winners!

At the end, one of these finalists will be crowned the Code Jam 2022 World Champion, winning the grand prize of $15,000 USD. Good luck to all the finalists and as always, happy coding!

