The Google Cloud Startup Summit is coming on June 2, 2022

Posted by Chris Curtis, Startup Marketing Manager at Google Cloud

We’re excited to announce our annual Google Cloud Startup Summit will be taking place on June 2nd, 2022.

We hope you will join us as we bring together our startup & VC communities. Join us to dive into topics relevant to startups and enjoy sessions such as:

The future of web3

Hear from Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian and Dapper Labs Co-founder and CEO, Roham Gharegozlou, as they discuss web3 and how startups can prepare for the paradigm changes it brings.

VC AMA: Startup Summit Edition

Join us for a very special edition of the VC AMA series where we’ll have a discussion with Derek Zanutto from CapitalG, Alison Lange Engel from Greycroft and Matt Turck from FirstMark to discuss investment trends and advice for founders around cloud, data, and the future of disruption in legacy industries.

What’s new for the Google for Startups Cloud Program

Exciting announcements from Ryan Kiskis, Director of the Startup Ecosystem at Google Cloud, on how Google Cloud is investing in the startup ecosystem with tailored programs and offers.

Technical leaders & business sessions

Growth insights from top startups Discord, Swit, and Streak on how their tech stack helped propel their growth.

Additionally, startups will have an opportunity to join ‘Ask me Anything’ live sessions after the event to interact with Google Cloud startup experts and technical teams to discuss questions that may come up throughout the event.

You can see the full agenda here to get more details on the sessions.

We can’t wait to see you at the Google Cloud Startup Summit. Register to secure your spot today.