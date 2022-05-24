The Google Cloud Startup Summit is coming on June 2, 2022

May 24, 2022
Posted by Chris Curtis, Startup Marketing Manager at Google Cloud
We’re excited to announce our annual Google Cloud Startup Summit will be taking place on June 2nd, 2022.
We hope you will join us as we bring together our startup & VC communities. Join us to dive into topics relevant to startups and enjoy sessions such as:
The future of web3
VC AMA: Startup Summit Edition
What’s new for the Google for Startups Cloud Program
Technical leaders & business sessions
Additionally, startups will have an opportunity to join ‘Ask me Anything’ live sessions after the event to interact with Google Cloud startup experts and technical teams to discuss questions that may come up throughout the event.
You can see the full agenda here to get more details on the sessions.
We can’t wait to see you at the Google Cloud Startup Summit. Register to secure your spot today.