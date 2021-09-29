Posted by the Google Developer Team

Developers: it’s time to start marking your calendars, we’re hard at work on a busy slate of summits coming your way in just a few weeks. Here’s a quick rundown of three summits we just announced this week:

Android Dev Summit: October 27-28

Chrome Dev Summit: November 3

Firebase Summit: November 10

Android Dev Summit is back, October 27-28

Directly from the team who builds Android, the Android Dev Summit returns this year on October 27-28. Join us to hear about the latest updates in Android development, centered on this year’s theme: excellent apps, across devices. We have over 30 sessions on a range of technical Android development topics. Plus, we’ve assembled the team that builds Android to get your burning #AskAndroid questions answered live. Interested in learning more? Be sure to sign up for updates through our Android newsletter here.

Discover, Connect, Inspire at Chrome Dev Summit 2021

The countdown to Chrome Dev Summit 2021 is on — and we can’t wait to share what we have in store. We’ll kick things off on November 3 by sharing the latest product updates in our keynote and hosting a live ask me anything (AMA) with Chrome leaders. You’ll also have the chance to chat live with Googlers and developers around the world, participate in workshops with industry experts, attend interactive learning lounges to consult with engineers in a group setting, and receive personalized support during one-on-one office hours. Everyone can tune into the keynote and AMA, but space is limited for the workshops, office hours, and learning lounges. Request an invite to secure your spot — we’ll see you on November 3!

And follow the Firebase Twitter channel for more updates on Firebase Summit, which will be coming to you on November 10!