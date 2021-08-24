Posted by Chris Curtis, Startup Marketing Manager at Google Cloud

We’re excited to announce our first-ever Google Cloud Startup Summit will be taking place on September 9, 2021.

We hope you will join us as we bring together our startup community, including startup founders, CTOs, VCs and Google experts to provide behind the scenes insights and inspiring stories of innovation. To kick off the event, we’ll be bringing in X’s Captain of Moonshots, Astro Teller, for a keynote focused on innovation. We’ll also have exciting technical and business sessions,with Google leaders, industry experts, venture investors and startup leaders. You can see the full agenda here to get more details on the sessions.

We can’t wait to see you at the Google Cloud Startup Summit at 10am PT on September 9! Register to secure your spot today.