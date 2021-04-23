Posted by Jennifer Kohl, Global Program Manager, Google Developer Communities

The Google Developer Groups Spotlight series interviews inspiring leaders of community meetup groups around the world. Our goal is to learn more about what developers are working on, how they’ve grown their skills with the Google Developer Group community, and what tips they might have for us all.

We recently spoke with Ilias Papachristos, Google Developer Group Cloud Thessaloniki Lead in Greece. Check out our conversation with Ilias on Cloud architecture, reading official documentation, and suggested resources to help developers grow professionally.

Tell us a little about yourself?

I’m a family man, ex-army helicopter pilot, Kendo sensei, beta tester at Coursera, Lead of the Google Developer Group Cloud Thessaloniki community, Google Cloud Professional Architect, and a Cloud Board Moderator on the Google Developers Community Leads Platform (CLP).

I love outdoor activities, reading books, listening to music, and cooking for my family and friends!

Can you explain your work in Cloud technologies?

Over my career, I have used Compute Engine for an e-shop, AutoML Tables for an HR company, and have architected the migration of a company in Mumbai. Now I’m consulting for a company on two of their projects: one that uses Cloud Run and another that uses Kubernetes.

Both of them have Cloud SQL and the Kubernetes project will use the AI Platform. We might even end up using Dataflow with BigQuery for the streaming and Scheduler or Manager, but I’m still working out the details.

I love the chance to share knowledge with the developer community. Many days, I open my PC, read the official Google Cloud blog, and share interesting articles on the CLP Cloud Board and GDG Cloud Thessaloniki’s social media accounts. Then, I check Google Cloud’s Medium publication for extra articles. Read, comment, share, repeat!

How did the Google Developer Group community help your Cloud career?

My overall knowledge of Google Cloud has to do with my involvement with Google Developer Groups. It is not just one thing. It’s about everything! At the first European GDG Leads Summit, I met so many people who were sharing their knowledge and offering their help. For a newbie like me it was and still is something that I keep in my heart as a treasure

I’ve also received so many informative lessons on public speaking from Google Developer Group and Google Developer Student Club Leads. They always motivate me to continue talking about the things I love!

What has been the most inspiring part of being a part of your local Google Developer Group?

Collaboration with the rest of the DevFest Hellas Team! For this event, I was a part of a small group of 12 organizers, all of whom never had hosted a large meetup before. With the help of Google Developer Groups, we had so much fun while creating a successful DevFest learning program for 360 people.

What are some technical resources you have found the most helpful for your professional development?

Besides all of the amazing tricks and tips you can learn from the Google Cloud training team and courses on the official YouTube channel, I had the chance to hear a talk by Wietse Venema on Cloud Run. I also have learned so much about AI from Dale Markovitz’s videos on Applied AI. And of course, I can’t leave out Priyanka Vergadia’s posts, articles, and comic-videos!

Official documentation has also been a super important part of my career. Here are five links that I am using right now as an Architect:

How did you become a Google Developer Group Lead?

I am a member of the Digital Analytics community in Thessaloniki, Greece. Their organizer asked me to write articles to start motivating young people. I translated one of the blogs into English and published it on Medium. The Lead of GDG Thessaloniki read them and asked me to become a facilitator for a Cloud Study Jams (CSJ) workshop. I accepted and then traveled to Athens to train three people so that they could also become CSJ facilitators. At the end of the CSJ, I was asked if I wanted to lead a Google Developer Group chapter. I agreed. Maria Encinar and Katharina Lindenthal interviewed me, and I got it!

What would be one piece of advice you have for someone looking to learn more about a specific technology?

Learning has to be an amusing and fun process. And that’s how it’s done with Google Developer Groups all over the world. Join mine, here. It’s the best one. (Wink, wink.)

Want to start growing your career and coding knowledge with developers like Ilias? Then join a Google Developer Group near you, here.