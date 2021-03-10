Posted by Leslie Garcia-Amaya, Global Product Partnerships Lead, Google Assistant Ashwin Karuhatty, Head of Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant

The interest and adoption of voice technology reached an important inflection point last year with the pandemic, as we immediately saw Google Assistant play a bigger role in helping people manage more of their time at home, from juggling family activities to controlling their smart home devices.

To help brands and developers stay ahead of these trends and identify potential opportunities to create impactful voice experiences for their users, we spun up a series of virtual events to stay engaged with the community when many in-person industry events were cancelled. For example, we introduced VOICE Talks last April in partnership with Modev as a monthly series of digital events that connected Google business, engineering and product leaders directly with the voice-tech ecosystem and developer community. VOICE Talks also provided a platform to companies, like Sony, Bamboo Learning, American Express, Verizon, Headspace, Vizio, iRobot, Nike, Dunkin, to share best practices on how they integrated voice technology into their products. You can watch past episodes here.

The ecosystem support and participation has been incredible with over 110,000 subscribers for VOICE Talks, over 40,000 hours of content consumed and active ongoing viewership on YouTube. In addition, we saw a huge demand for country/region-specific content in India, and started the VOICE Talks India series, which has also been received very well.

Thanks to all the positive feedback from the community, we’re looking to double down on those efforts this year. In addition to hosting more VOICE Talks events, we’re expanding our collaboration with industry-recognized influencers through podcasts, livestreams and more to continue growing the community, such as:

Bret Kinsella, CEO and Founder of Voicebot.ai

Katherine Prescott, VoiceBrew

Dr. Teri Fisher, Creator & Host of The Voice Den

Michal Stanislawek and Karol Stryja of VoiceLunch Foundation

Additionally, we’re excited to announce that Google Assistant is the first corporate sponsor of Women In Voice, a global non-profit with a mission to amplify women and diverse people in the voice technology field that has grown to 20 chapters in 15 countries since they launched in 2018. This sponsorship builds on the momentum Women In Voice established with Google Assistant at CES 2020, where they collaborated on a “Women In Tech & Allies” event. Tune in to womeninvoice.org to stay up to date on upcoming events and collaborations between Google Assistant and Women In Voice.

There’s now more ways to hear from us, share your feedback and learn about the latest trends in the space.