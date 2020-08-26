Posted by Baris Gultekin, Director, Product Management Google Assistant and

Payam Shodjai, Director, Product Management Google Assistant

More and more people turn to Google Assistant every day to help them get the most out of their phones and smart displays: From playing games to using their favorite app by voice, there are more opportunities than ever for developers to create new and engaging experiences for Google Assistant.

We welcome you to join us virtually at our Google Assistant Developer Day on Thursday, October 8, to learn more about new tools and features we’re building for developers to bring Google Assistant to mobile apps and Smart Displays and help drive discoverability and engagement via voice. This will also be a great chance to chat live with Google leaders and engineers on the team to get your questions answered.

You’ll hear from our product experts and partnership leads on best practices to integrate with Google Assistant to help users more easily engage with their favorite apps by voice. Other sessions will include in-depth conversations around native development on Google Assistant, with so much more.

We’ll also have guest speakers like: Garrett Gaudini, Head of Product at Postmates, Laurens Rutten, Founder & CEO of CoolGames, Corey Bozarth, VP of Product & Monetization at MyFitnessPal and many other, join us on stage to share their stories about how voice has transformed the way people interact with their apps and services.

Whether you build for mobile or smart home, these new tools will help make your content and services available to people who want to use their voice to get things done.

Registration is FREE! Head on over to the event website to register and check out the schedule.