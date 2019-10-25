Posted by Samirah Javed, Social Partnership Manager and Alex Muramoto, Developer Advocate

The time has come!

We’re excited to announce the official launch of the Google Maps Platform YouTube channel, a place for developers to learn and immerse themselves in the possibilities with maps.

We already have some great content on the channel about how to get started, incredible user stories, and the return of our Geocasts series coming soon - a series dedicated to providing walkthroughs and tips to help you learn how to implement Google Maps Platform features in your web and mobile apps.