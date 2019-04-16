Posted by Mary Chen, Strategy Lead, Actions on Google

This year at Google I/O, the Actions on Google team is sharing new ways developers of all types can use the Assistant to help users get things done. Whether you’re making Android apps, websites, web content, Actions, or IoT devices, you’ll see how the Assistant can help you engage with users in natural and conversational ways.

Tune in to our announcements during the developer keynote, and then dive deeper with our technical talks. We listed the talks out below by area of interest. Make sure to bookmark them and reserve your seat if you’re attending live, or check back for livestream details if you’re joining us online.

For anyone new to building for the Google Assistant

Tue May 7, 5pm – Intro to the Google Assistant: Build Your First Action

For Android app developers

Wed May 8, 9:30am – Extend Your Android App to the Google Assistant

For webmasters, web developers, and content creators

Wed May 8, 10:30am – Enhance Your Search and Assistant Presence With Structured Data

For smart home developers

For anyone building an Action from scratch

For insight and beyond

In addition to these sessions, stay tuned for interactive demos and codelabs that you can try at I/O and at home. Follow @ActionsOnGoogle for updates and highlights before, during, and after the festivities.

See you soon!