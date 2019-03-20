Posted by Zerzar Bukhari, Product Manager, G Suite
In February 2019, we announced upcoming changes to the Google Groups Settings API. Based on your feedback, we're making improvements to the Groups API to make it easier for you to assess the impact and take action. For the full list of changes, see this help center article.
When will API changes take effect?
The new features will be available starting March 25, 2019. It may take up to 72 hours for the features to rollout to everyone
What's changing?
For complete detail on Groups Settings API behavior changes, please reference this table.
