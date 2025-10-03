Level Up Your Dev Game: The Jules API is Here!

OCT. 3, 2025
Jane Fine Senior Product Manager Labs
Jenny Cong Software Engineer Labs

Ready to help turbocharge your workflow? We’re excited to introduce the Jules API—a new way to automate, integrate, and innovate across the entire software development lifecycle.

Jules API Building Blocks

The Jules API is built around a few simple, powerful concepts:

  • Source: This is your input, like a GitHub repository. Just make sure you’ve installed the Jules GitHub app first.
  • Session: Think of this as kicking off a project with your asynchronous coding agent. It’s a continuous block of work, like a chat session, where all the magic happens.
  • Activity: These are the individual steps and events inside a session. From the agent generating a plan to you sending a message, every action is an activity.

Build the Future: What Will You Create?

This isn't just about simple automation; it's about creating your own "agents" to handle complex tasks. Imagine building a custom bot that can…

  • Fix Bugs from Slack: A user reports a bug in a Slack channel. Your bot picks it up, invokes the Jules API, and Jules gets to work. It analyzes the code, creates a fix, and runs tests to make sure nothing breaks. The whole time, it keeps you updated right in the original Slack thread. When it's done, it creates a PR for you to review and merge.
  • Automate Backlog Triage: Programmatically pull minor bugs or feature requests from your backlog and assign them directly to Jules.

Ready to Dive In? A 30-Second Quickstart

Let's get this party started. Fire up your terminal and give this a whirl.

  1. Get your API key by going to https://jules.google.com/settings#api.
2. Find the source repo you want to work with. First, see what GitHub repos you have connected.

curl 'https://jules.googleapis.com/v1alpha/sources' \
    -H 'X-Goog-Api-Key: YOUR_API_KEY'
Shell

3. Kick off a session. Now, let's give Jules a task. How about creating a boba app?

curl 'https://jules.googleapis.com/v1alpha/sessions' \
    -X POST \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H 'X-Goog-Api-Key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
    -d '{
      "prompt": "Create a boba app!",
      "sourceContext": {
        "source": "sources/github/bobalover/boba",
        "githubRepoContext": {
          "startingBranch": "main"
        }
      },
      "title": "Boba App"
    }'
Shell

And there you have it! This is how easy it can be to work with Jules programmatically. You can find full documentation here.

Try the Jules API today

Again, this is an early version of the Jules API and while we have so many plans in store for where to take it next, we’re most excited to see what you will build with it!

So, stay tuned for more and join our Discord channel to tell us what you think and where we should take the API next.

