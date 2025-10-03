Level Up Your Dev Game: The Jules API is Here!

Ready to help turbocharge your workflow? We’re excited to introduce the Jules API—a new way to automate, integrate, and innovate across the entire software development lifecycle.

This isn't just about simple automation; it's about creating your own "agents" to handle complex tasks. Imagine building a custom bot that can…

2. Find the source repo you want to work with. First, see what GitHub repos you have connected.

And there you have it! This is how easy it can be to work with Jules programmatically. You can find full documentation here.

Try the Jules API today

Again, this is an early version of the Jules API and while we have so many plans in store for where to take it next, we’re most excited to see what you will build with it!

So, stay tuned for more and join our Discord channel to tell us what you think and where we should take the API next.