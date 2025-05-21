New Google Pay features to enhance your payment flows

At Google I/O 2025, we unveiled updates across the Google Pay API designed to help you create smoother, safer, and more successful checkout experiences for your users. Whether you're looking to boost conversions, enable new payment scenarios, enhance security, or simplify your integration, there's something new for you. Let's dive into the key announcements developers need to know.

Enhancing the checkout experience and conversion Google Pay in Android WebViews Big news! Starting with Chrome v137, users can seamlessly use Google Pay within Android WebViews, accessing an Android native experience and device tokens from their Google Wallet. Simply enable PaymentRequest in your app manifest, and tap into the opportunities of in-app browser purchases with a high-quality, secure form of payment. Take a look at the integration guide to learn more.

Figure 1: A sample checkout flow via a WebView on Android that uses Google Pay to complete the payment

A more versatile API to power modern checkout flows We are introducing improvements to the Google Pay API to help you adapt to a payment ecosystem that is in continuous evolution. Here are some of our favorite updates: The Google Pay payment sheet now features richer card art and names, helping users select their preferred card faster. The payment sheet also supports dark mode for a more integrated feel within your application.

Figure 2: Screenshots showcasing the Google Pay payment sheet in their dark and light versions.

Building on last year's success, the createButton API for Web now offers more customization options (show/hide border, more button text options) to better match your UI, and continue to help boost sales by showing card details upfront. Need to show card-identifying information without using a payment button? We're introducing a new API in the coming months to enable this use case.

figure 3: An example offering Google Pay using a list selector through the Payment Metadata API

We're adding support for Merchant-Initiated Transactions (MITs) (subscriptions, auto-reloads, deferred charges) to the Google Pay Online API. This includes details in the payment sheet to inform users, device-independent tokens for payment continuity (even if users change devices), and lifecycle notifications for underlying card changes.

Streamlining the developer experience We are dedicated to making the Google Pay API easier to integrate, test and maintain. Here are some updates that improve the integration experience: Testing just got easier. We have improved the test card suite, so you can now see relevant test cards (regular, tokenized, debit) for your specific PSP directly in the payments sheet when using the TEST environment. Debug your integrations faster on Android with more fine-grained build time error logs to amend your logic more easily, and detailed exceptions/error codes at runtime. Check out the troubleshooting guide if you are seeing errors in your integration.



Figure 4: More detailed error messages are now surfaced via the Logcat and the debugger

We've launched new codelabs, Firebase Studio templates (one-click development environments), and a learning pathway for web developers. We are planning to add similar resources for native Android, Flutter, React JS, React Native, and Angular. Stay informed about the status of the Google Pay API with the new Google Pay API Status Dashboard. The dashboard monitors key APIs like the CreateButton, IsReadyToPay, or LoadPaymentData APIs in real-time. Check the availability of the API (99.99% uptime last year!) and get incident updates instantly.

Figure 5: The Google Pay API Status Dashboard includes service uptime and health information.