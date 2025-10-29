Introducing the Jules Extension for Gemini CLI

Gemini CLI just got an autonomous sidekick to handle some of your coding tasks asynchronously. Today, we are thrilled to announce the Jules extension for Gemini CLI, establishing a powerful new workflow for developers. This extension is part of a growing collection of Gemini CLI extensions.

Get started with the Jules extension for Gemini CLI on Github today!

The better-together workflow

The combination of the Gemini CLI and the Jules extension accelerates creative coding workflows by enabling you to delegate tasks to Jules while you stay in flow in the Gemini CLI.

Gemini CLI is your collaborator and orchestrator in the terminal for tasks that you are actively focused on.

Jules is your autonomous sidekick that works in the background, in a virtual machine (VM) where it clones your code, installs dependencies, and modifies files.