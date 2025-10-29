Introducing the Jules extension for Gemini CLI

Gemini CLI just got an autonomous sidekick to handle some of your coding tasks asynchronously. Today, we are thrilled to announce the Jules extension for Gemini CLI, establishing a powerful new workflow for developers. This extension is part of a growing collection of Gemini CLI extensions.
Get started with the Jules extension for Gemini CLI on Github today!
The combination of the Gemini CLI and the Jules extension accelerates creative coding workflows by enabling you to delegate tasks to Jules while you stay in flow in the Gemini CLI.
Gemini CLI is your collaborator and orchestrator in the terminal for tasks that you are actively focused on.
Jules is your autonomous sidekick that works in the background, in a virtual machine (VM) where it clones your code, installs dependencies, and modifies files.
Types of tasks you can offload to the Jules extension
Before installing the extension, make sure you have Gemini CLI installed.
Before using the Jules extension, you need to:
Install the Jules extension by running the following command from your terminal (requires Gemini CLI v0.4.0 or newer):
gemini extensions install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/jules --auto-update
The --auto-update is optional: if specified, it will update to new versions as they are released.
To initiate a Jules task, use the /jules command followed by your prompt. For example:
/jules Convert commonJS modules to ES modules
Once you start a task with /jules, the extension will work in the background to complete it.
To check the status of a task, use the /jules command with a query about the task.
For example:
/jules what is the status of my last task?
Try the Jules extension in Gemini CLI and let us know how it helps you accelerate your coding workflows on the Jules extension repository. To show your support, please consider giving the repo a star.