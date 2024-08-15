Indie Games Fund: Google Play’s $2m fund in Latin America is back

Back again for 2024, we’re opening up applications for Google Play’s Indie Games Fund in Latin America - as part of our commitment to helping developers of all sizes grow on Google Play. Check out the 10 selected studios who received a share of the fund last year.

We will award a share of $2 million in addition to hands-on support to selected small games studios based in Latin America.

The program is open to indie game developers who have already launched a game - whether it’s on Google Play or another mobile platform, PC or console. Each selected recipient will get between $150,000 and $200,000 to help them take their game to the next level, and build successful businesses.

Check out all eligibility criteria and apply now. Applications close at 12:00pm BRT September 13, 2024. Priority will be given to applications received by 12:00pm BRT August 30, 2024.

For more updates about all our programs, resources and tools for indie game developers visit our website.