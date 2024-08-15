Play

Indie Games Fund: Google Play’s $2m fund in Latin America is back

AUG 15, 2024
Daniel Trócoli Head of Play Partnerships for Games LATAM

Back again for 2024, we’re opening up applications for Google Play’s Indie Games Fund in Latin America - as part of our commitment to helping developers of all sizes grow on Google Play. Check out the 10 selected studios who received a share of the fund last year.

We will award a share of $2 million in addition to hands-on support to selected small games studios based in Latin America.

The program is open to indie game developers who have already launched a game - whether it’s on Google Play or another mobile platform, PC or console. Each selected recipient will get between $150,000 and $200,000 to help them take their game to the next level, and build successful businesses.

Check out all eligibility criteria and apply now. Applications close at 12:00pm BRT September 13, 2024. Priority will be given to applications received by 12:00pm BRT August 30, 2024.

For more updates about all our programs, resources and tools for indie game developers visit our website.

