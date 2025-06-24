Imagen 4 is now available in the Gemini API and Google AI Studio

We're thrilled to bring Imagen 4, our best text-to-image model yet, to paid preview in the Gemini API and for limited free testing in Google AI Studio. Imagen 4 offers significantly improved text rendering over our prior image models and pushes the boundaries of text-to-image generation quality.



The Imagen 4 Family: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra

We’re introducing two models within the Imagen 4 family, built to serve a variety of creative needs:



Imagen 4: Your go-to for most tasks

This is our flagship text-to-image model designed to handle a wide range of image generation tasks with significant improvements in quality, particularly for text generation, over Imagen 3. Imagen 4 is priced at $0.04 per output image.



Imagen 4 Ultra: Precision for your prompts

When you need your images to precisely follow instructions, Imagen 4 Ultra is the model for you. It's designed to produce outputs that are more highly aligned with your text prompts, achieving strong results compared to other leading image generation models. Imagen 4 Ultra is priced at $0.06 per output image.

We will introduce additional billing tiers in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can request higher rate limits for Imagen 4 and 4 Ultra.



See Imagen 4 in action

To give you a glimpse of Imagen 4's capabilities, here are some examples of what you can create. Created using Imagen 4 Ultra, the prompts below showcase the model's versatility across various styles and content.

Prompt: A 3-panel cosmic epic comic. Panel 1: Tiny 'Stardust' in nebula; radar shows anomaly (text 'ANOMALY DETECTED'), hull text 'stardust'. Pilot whispers. Panel 2: Bioluminescent leviathan emerges; console red text 'WARNING!. Panel 3: Leviathan chases ship through asteroids; console re text 'SHIELD CRITICAL!', screen text 'EVADE!'. Pilot screams, SFX 'CRUNCH!', 'ROOOOAAARR!'.