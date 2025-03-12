Experiment with Gemini 2.0 Flash native image generation

In December we first introduced native image output in Gemini 2.0 Flash to trusted testers. Today, we're making it available for developer experimentation across all regions currently supported by Google AI Studio. You can test this new capability using an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash (gemini-2.0-flash-exp) in Google AI Studio and via the Gemini API.

Gemini 2.0 Flash combines multimodal input, enhanced reasoning, and natural language understanding to create images that give you exactly what you ask for.

Here are some examples of where 2.0 Flash’s multimodal outputs shine:



1. Text and images together

Use Gemini 2.0 Flash to tell a story and it will illustrate it with pictures, keeping the characters and settings consistent throughout. Give it feedback and the model will retell the story or change the style of its drawings.

