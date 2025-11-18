5 things to try with Gemini 3 Pro in Gemini CLI

Gemini 3 Pro is now available in Gemini CLI We've integrated Gemini 3 Pro, our most intelligent model, directly into Gemini CLI to unlock a new level of performance and productivity in the terminal. This powerful combination delivers state-of-the-art reasoning for executing better commands, enhances support for complex engineering work through agentic coding, and enables smarter, more tailored workflows via advanced tool use. We are rolling out access gradually to ensure the experience remains fast and reliable. Gemini 3 Pro is available starting now in Gemini CLI for Google AI Ultra subscribers (Google AI Ultra for Business access is on the roadmap) and for those who have access via paid Gemini API key.

For Gemini Code Assist Enterprise users, access is coming soon.

All other users, including Google AI Pro, Gemini Code Assist Standard, and free tier users can join the waitlist here to get access as it becomes available. You can also track our rollout progress by following this GitHub discussion. Start using Gemini 3 Pro with Gemini CLI If you're a Google AI Ultra subscriber or have a paid Gemini API key, get started immediately by upgrading your Gemini CLI version to 0.16.x:

npm install -g @google/gemini-cli@latest Shell Copied

After you’ve confirmed your version, run /settings , then toggle Preview features to true. Gemini CLI will now default to Gemini 3 Pro.

Here are 5 practical ways you can tap into Gemini 3 Pro in Gemini CLI to accelerate development and bring your biggest ideas to life. Build anything in the terminal with improved agentic coding Gemini 3 Pro excels at coding because of its ability to synthesize disparate pieces of information, including text, images, and code, and follow complex, creative instructions. It understands the intent behind your idea, allowing you to go from a rough concept to a functional starting point in a single step. Generate a ready-to-deploy app with 3D graphics Gemini 3 Pro's agentic coding capability allows it to handle prompts that are both a creative brief and a technical spec at the same time. It can take a prompt, create a detailed execution plan, and then generate the entire scaffold for a runnable web project, not just a single file. For example, say you have an idea for a visually impressive prototype—a 3D graphic for a landing page or a quick tech demo. Instead of spending hours setting up a graphics library and a local dev server, you can describe the entire project in one go and get a working starting point immediately.

Objective: Build a visually stunning, photorealistic 3D Voxel simulation of the Golden Gate Bridge using Three.js, prioritizing quality and complex visuals (no simple blocks), atmospheric depth and 60FPS performance. Visuals & Atmosphere: - Lighting: Slider (0-24h) controlling sun position, light intensity, sky color, and fog color. - Fog: Volumetric-style fog using sprite particles that drift and bob. Slider 0-100. 0 = True Zero (Crystal Clear). 100 = Dense but realistic (not whiteout). - Water: Custom GLSL shader with waves, specular reflections, and manual distance-based fog blending (exp2) for seamless horizon integration. - Post-Processing: ACESFilmic Tone Mapping and UnrealBloom (optimized for glowing lights at night). Scene Details: - Bridge: Art Deco towers with concrete piers (anchored to seabed), main span catenary cables, and suspenders. - Terrain: Low-poly Marin Headlands and SF Peninsula. - Skyline: Procedural city blocks on the SF side. - Traffic: Up to 400 cars using `InstancedMesh`, positioned accurately on top of the deck (ensure vertical alignment prevents clipping into the concrete). Each car features emissive headlights (white) and taillights (red). - Ships: Procedural cargo ships with hull, containers, and functional navigation lights (Port/Starboard/Mast/Cabin) moving along the water. - Nature: Animated flocking birds. - Night Mode: At night, activate city lights, car headlights, ship navigation lights, tower beacons, street lights. Tech & Controls: - Core: Must output only single HTML file `golden_gate_bridge.html` to be run in a blank Chrome tab. Import Three.js/Addons via CDN map. - `three` (Core library) via CDN (ES Modules). - `three/examples/jsm/...` modules via Import Map. - No build step (Vite/Webpack). Pure HTML/JS. - UI: Visually appealing sliders for Time (0-24h), Fog Density (0-100%), Traffic Density (0-100%), and Camera Zoom. - Optimization: `InstancedMesh` for all repetitive elements (cars, lights, birds). Plain text Copied

2. Turn a visual idea into a working app You've sketched a UI and need to translate that visual concept into functional code. You can take a picture of your sketch, and then simply drag and drop the image file into your terminal. Gemini 3 Pro's multimodal understanding will analyze the drawing, identifying buttons, text boxes, and layout. It then generates the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code to bring your sketch to life.

Create a UI for "Project Constellation," an internal brand intelligence tool prototype that shows a customer acquisition pipeline. The aesthetic is an ultra-creative, futuristic dark-mode nebula. Luminous, iridescent threads representing customer journeys weave through semi-transparent glass pillars. A sleek, floating data card with Tailwind CSS precision materializes when hovering over a pillar. I've prepared a sketch for you to work from: @sketch.png. Plain text Copied

Improve your daily work While vibe coding demos show off the art of the possible, the true test of a developer tool is how it performs the practical, everyday work you do multiple times a day. Small improvements in these common workflows, like refactoring code, debugging errors, or managing infrastructure, are what create real productivity gains. This is where Gemini 3 Pro's state-of-the-art reasoning makes a tangible difference. It follows the nuances of complex, multi-part commands with greater precision than ever before, which is essential for the practical, detailed work that defines your day. Here are a few examples of how Gemini 3 Pro can handle these critical engineering tasks. 3. Generate complex shell commands with natural language With Gemini CLI, the power of the UNIX command line is available directly through natural language. No need to memorize the obscure syntax and every flag of UNIX commands, simply have Gemini 3 Pro translate your intent and execute it for you. Gemini can then even parse dense formatted output back into natural language for you. Ask Gemini CLI to handle all the complexity of running Git Bisect for you on the command line, leaving you free to focus on applying your judgement on finding the bug in question.

At some point I lost the commit that set my default theme to dark. Find it for me with git bisect and return the hash to me. Plain text Copied

4. Generate accurate documentation from your code Gemini 3 Pro's advanced reasoning allows it to read and understand the logic of your codebase. It doesn't just see syntax; it can investigate and synthesize the purpose of a function, identify its parameters and return values, and translate that complex logic into clear, human-readable language. This is useful when you’ve introduced a complex application and now need to create the documentation. Instead of manually writing out descriptions, you can have Gemini analyze the code and generate the docs for you in a format that is consistent with your code.

"This is an application that does not have any documentation and we do not have a technical writer. Before you begin, review all of the code. Then make me a user documentation. This document should only explain user facing features, but make sure to explain every single feature such as usage of the app, command line options, authentication options, built in tools, and all other user facing features. For certain features such as MCP or extensions, also explain the topic and concept so that the user has a better understanding. Since this is an open source project, provide an architectural overview of how the code is laid out, a summary of each component, and how they can contribute to the open-source project. The document should be organized and formatted so that it is easy to read and find. Do not make it a single html page. Make sure to add a search feature." Plain text Copied

5. Debug performance issue in a live Cloud Run service Gemini 3 Pro can orchestrate complex workflows across different services that hold your team's context. The improved tool use means it can plan and execute multi-step tasks that require gathering information from several sources—like observability, security, and source control—to solve a single problem. In this example it connects a serverless platform (Cloud Run) with a popular security scanner (Snyk) using Gemini CLI extensions to find the root cause and suggest a fix, then deploys the fix, turning a complex, multi-tool investigation into a single, streamlined action.

Users are reporting that the "Save Changes" button is slow, investigate the 'tech-stack' service Plain text Copied

