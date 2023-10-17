Join us online from 23-27 October for Passkeys Week

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Milica Mihajlija, Technical Writer

Passkeys are a safer and simpler alternative to passwords that works on all modern browsers and platforms. They enable signing into online accounts by using a device screen lock–with a fingerprint, facial recognition, PIN or a pattern.

More and more online services are adding passkey support every day. On 10 October, 2023, Google accounts made passkeys the default sign in method for all devices that support it.

To accelerate our way into a passwordless future, from 23-27 October we are hosting Passkeys Week–an online event where you can learn everything you need to know to successfully implement passkeys. Use #PasskeysWeek to participate in the conversation and spread the word about your products that support passkeys.

Keep an eye on @ChromiumDev and @AndroidDev, where we'll share new learning materials, including blog posts, case studies and pathways to earn passkeys badges on your Google Developer Profile.

On 25 October at 10 AM PDT, we’ll host a live Q&A session on Google for Developers YouTube channel where you can get all your questions about passkeys answered by passkeys engineers from Google. Bookmark this link or click "Notify me" to get alerted when the livestream is about to start:

The recording will also be available on the channel after the event — we hope you will tune in.