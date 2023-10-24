Grow your game on Google Play with the Indie Games Accelerator - submissions now open

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Leticia Lago, Developer Marketing

At Google Play, we’re committed to helping app and game businesses of all sizes reach their full potential. That’s why we’re excited to announce we have opened submissions for the Indie Games Accelerator 2024.

If you’re an indie developer who is early in their journey - either close to launching a new game or have recently launched a title - this high-impact program is designed for you.

Selected game studios will be invited to take part in the 10-week accelerator program starting in March 2024. This is a highly-tailored program for small game developers from across 70+ eligible countries. It includes a series of online masterclasses, talks and gaming workshops, hosted by some of the best in the industry.

You’ll also get the chance to meet and connect with other passionate founders from around the world who are looking to take their games to the next level.

Learn how founder of Gambir Studio, Shafiq Hussein, and team grew their revenue by 20% with the advice from mentors at the Indie Games Accelerator.

All submissions must be completed by December 12, 2023 @ 1 pm CET and meet all eligibility requirements. Apply now to supercharge your growth on Google Play.