Indie Games Fund: Apply for support from Google Play’s $2M fund in Latin America

Posted by Daniel Trócoli Head of Play Partnerships for Games - LATAM

In 2022, we first launched the Indie Games Fund in Latin America as part of our commitment to helping developers of all sizes grow on Google Play. Check out the 10 selected studios who received a share of the fund last year.

Today, we’re bringing back the Indie Games Fund for 2023. We will award $2 million dollars in non-dilutive cash awards in addition to hands-on support, to selected small games studios based in Latin America, helping them build and grow their businesses on our platform.

The program is open to indie game developers who have already launched a game - whether it’s on Google Play or another mobile platform, PC or console. Each selected recipient will get between $150,000 and $200,000 dollars to help them take their game to the next level, and build successful businesses.

Check out all eligibility criteria and apply now. Applications close at 12:00pm BRT September 1, 2023. Priority will be given to applications received by 12:00pm BRT August 16, 2023.

For more updates about all our programs, resources and tools for indie game developers visit our website

