Google Developer Groups & ecosystem partners bring Startup Success Days to 15 Indian cities

August 10, 2023
The Indian startup ecosystem is thriving, with new startups being founded every day. The country has a large pool of talented engineers and entrepreneurs, and a growing number of investors, policy makers and new age enterprises are looking to back Indian startups.
Google Developer Groups (GDGs) in 50 key Indian cities with varying tech ecosystems across India have seen a healthy mix of developers from the startup ecosystem participating in local meetups. As a result, GDGs have created a platform in collaboration with Google to help early-stage startups accelerate their growth. GDGs across India are increasingly playing a vital role in assisting startup founders and their teams with content, networking opportunities, hackathons, bootcamps, demo days, and more.We are pleased to announce Startup Success Days with the goal of strengthening how developer communities interact with startup founders, VCs, and Googlers to discuss, share, and learn about the latest trends like Generative AI, Google Cloud, Google Maps, and Keras.
Startup Success Days will be held in 15 cities across India, starting with 8 cities in August and September: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.
The next event will be hosted at Bangalore on August 12, 2023 at Google Office. The events will be free to attend and will be open to all startups, regardless of stage or industry. The events will cover technical topics, focused on Google technologies, and will provide opportunities for startups to receive mentorship from industry experts, network with other startups, and meet VCs to receive feedback on their business models.
Learn more and register for Startup Success Days on our website.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Harsh Dattani Program Manager, Developer Ecosystem at Google