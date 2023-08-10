Google Developer Groups & ecosystem partners bring Startup Success Days to 15 Indian cities

Startup Success Days will be held in 15 cities across India, starting with 8 cities in August and September: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

The next event will be hosted at Bangalore on August 12, 2023 at Google Office. The events will be free to attend and will be open to all startups, regardless of stage or industry. The events will cover technical topics, focused on Google technologies, and will provide opportunities for startups to receive mentorship from industry experts, network with other startups, and meet VCs to receive feedback on their business models.

