Celebrating Google Dev Library’s Women Contributors in AI/ML

Posted by Swathi Dharshna Subbaraj, Google Dev Library

Women have made remarkable progress in advancing AI/ML technology through their contributions to open source projects. They have developed and maintained tools, algorithms, and frameworks that enable researchers, developers, and businesses to create and implement cutting edge AI/ML solutions.

To celebrate those achievements, Google Dev Library has featured outstanding contributions from developers worldwide. It has also provided an opportunity to showcase contributions from women developers who are working on AI/ML projects. Read on to learn their projects and insights.

Suzen is a machine learning engineer with a passion for helping mission-driven and socially-minded companies leverage AI and data to drive impactful outcomes. With 3 years of experience at Twitter, Suzen developed platform tools that streamlined model development and deployment processes, allowing for faster iteration and improved efficiency. Sue recently shared her blog post titled "How to Visualize Custom TFX Artifacts With InteractiveContext" with Dev Library. Let's speak with Sue and learn more about her experience.



1. Tell us more about your recent Dev Library submission on inspecting TFX artifactswith InteractiveContext and why you consider it invaluable for debugging TFX pipelines?

One of my favorite things about TFX is being able to run pipeline steps individually and interactively inspect their results with InteractiveContext. I used to think you could only display standard artifacts with built-in visualizations, but, as it turns out, you can also use InteractiveContext with custom artifacts. Since I hadn't found any examples or documentation explaining how to display custom artifacts, I wrote a tutorial.



2. Can you walk me through your process for creating technical documentation for your projects to help other developers?

When I create technical documentation for work or open source projects, I do my best to follow the community's best practices and style guides and to center the reader. I think a lot about what readers can hope to learn or be able to do after reading the docs. I followed a similar approach when writing the tutorial I submitted.

Most of my personal projects are active learning exercises. When I write about such projects, I focus much more on the process of building them than on the outcome. So, in addition to showing how they work, I describe what inspired me to create them, the challenges I encountered, and what's next for the project. I also include lots of links to resources I found helpful for understanding the tools and concepts I learned about.





3. What advice do you have for other women interested in developing open source AL/ML projects, and how can they get started?

I recommend contributing to communities you care about and projects you use and want to help improve. Create things using the project. Ask questions when documentation needs to be clarified. Report bugs when you encounter them. If you build something cool, demo it or write about it. If you find a problem you can fix, volunteer to do so. And if you get stuck or don't understand something, ask for help. I also recommend reading GitHub's "How to Contribute to Open Source" guide (https://opensource.guide/how-to-contribute/). My favorite takeaway is that open source projects are more than code and that there are many different ways to contribute based on your interests.

4. Your Dev Library author profile bio states that you’re exploring how to “make learning languages fun and approachable.” Can you walk me through that process?

This is aspirational and mainly a hobby right now. I love learning languages and learning how to learn languages. Languages are my "thing I can talk about for hours without getting bored." I don't actually have a process for this. Instead, I do a lot of exploring and experimenting and let my curiosity guide me. Sometimes this involves reading linguistics textbooks, trying different language-learning apps, contributing to projects like Common Voice, or learning how to use libraries like spaCy.





5. How do you see the field of open source AI/ML development evolving in the coming years, and how are you preparing for these changes?

I see the continued development of tools and platforms aimed at democratizing machine learning. I hope this will enable people to meaningfully engage with the models and AI-powered products they use and better understand how they work. I also hope this will lead to more grassroots participatory research communities like Masakhane and encourage people without ML or software engineering backgrounds to create and contribute to open source projects.

Aqsa is a passionate machine learning engineer with a strong curiosity for technology and a desire to share ideas with others. She has practical experience in diverse projects, including footfall forecasting, cataract detection, augmented reality, object detection, and recommender systems. Aqsa shared her blog post titled "Callbacks in TensorFlow — Customize the Behavior of your training" with Dev Library. Let's speak with Aqsa and learn more about her experience.

1. Being Pakistan’s first Google Developer Expert (GDE), how do you approach building inclusive and diverse communities around you?