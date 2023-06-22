Welcoming our inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud North America cohort

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Ashley Francisco Head of Startup Ecosystem, North America, Google & Darren Mowry, Managing Director, Corporate Sales, Google

We’re kicking off a summer of accelerators by welcoming the inaugural 2023 North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud cohort, our new class of cloud-native startups in the United States and Canada.

This 10-week virtual accelerator brings the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to startups doing interesting work in the cloud. We’re excited to offer these startups cloud mentorship and technical project support, along with deep dives and workshops on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for technology startup founders and leaders.

We heard from some of the founders from this year’s cohort - including New York City-based Harmonic Discovery, Toronto-based Oncoustics, and Vancouver-based OneCup AI - demonstrating how they are using Google Cloud data, analytics, AI, and other technologies across healthcare, agriculture and farming, and more. Read more on their aspirations for the program below:





"The team at Harmonic Discovery is excited to scale our deep learning infrastructure for drug discovery using Google Cloud. We also want to learn best practices from the Google team on training and developing machine learning models in a cost effective way.” – Rayees Rahman CEO, Harmonic Discovery





"We're very excited to grow our presence in the healthcare space by bringing our ultrasound based "virtual biopsy" solutions to clinics and serve over 2B people with liver diseases globally. Specifically in the Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program, we're looking to develop and hone our ability to efficiently scale our ML environments and processes to support the development of multiple new diagnostic products in parallel. We're also very excited about creating an edge-cloud hybrid solution with effective distribution of AI processing across GCP and Pixel 7 Pro.” – Beth Rogozinski CEO, Oncoustics





"Our primary objective is to leverage Google Cloud Platform's (GCP) cutting-edge technologies to enhance BETSY, our computer vision AI for animal care. Our milestones include developing advanced image recognition models and achieving real-time processing speeds for large-scale datasets. The accelerator will play a vital role in helping us refine our algorithms and optimize our infrastructure on GCP.” – Mokah Shmigelsly, Co-Founder & CEO and Geoffrey Shmigelsky, Co-Founder & CTO, OneCup AI





We received so many great applications for this program and we're excited to welcome the 12 startups that make up the the inaugural North American Cloud cohort:

Aiden Automotive (San Ramon, CA): Aiden is one of the first software solutions to provide streaming two-way communication directly with the vehicle and across vehicle brands. Aiden provides simple and intuitive 100% GDPR and CCPA compliant consent management, enabling car owners to choose which digital services they desire.

As tech advancements continue at lightning speed, it’s an exciting opportunity to work with these founders and startup teams to help grow and scale their business. Programming for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud begins mid-July and we can’t wait to see how far these startups go!