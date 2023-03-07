Let’s go. It’s Google I/O 2023

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Jeanine Banks, VP & General Manager, Developer X, and Head of Developer Relations

Google I/O is back and you’re invited to join us online May 10! Learn about Google’s latest solutions, products, and technologies for developers, that help unlock your creativity and simplify your development workflow. You’ll also get to hear about ways to use the latest in technology, from AI and cloud, to mobile and web. Tune in to watch the live streamed keynotes from Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA, then dive into 100+ on-demand technical sessions and engage with helpful learning material. Visit the Google I/O site and register to stay informed about I/O and other related events coming soon.

Want to get a head start?

Register at the Google I/O website to receive event updates

Join one of Google’s developer community groups in a city near you

Create a Google developer profile to get I/O content recommendations

Stay tuned for more updates. We look forward to seeing you in May!