Introducing the Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia 2022 cohort

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Thye Yeow Bok, Head of Startup Ecosystem, SEA, SAF and Greater China Region

As Southeast Asia recovers from the pandemic, analysts predict that the region's digital economy will increase 20% YoY to reach just shy of $200B in gross merchandise value in 2022 — three years ahead of predictions about the region's growth in 2016. New digital services emerged during the last few years, such as telemedicine, digital payments, and online education platforms. We also saw innovation in legacy sectors such as agriculture, logistics, talent retention, and recruitment due to the adoption of advanced technology such as cloud, AI, and machine learning.

While the region isn't immune to the macroeconomic headwind, companies like Grab and Gojek have placed Southeast Asia on the global startup map with high investment potential.

In October 2022, to help support this growing startup ecosystem, Google announced an open call for applications to its 7th Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia program. This three-month hybrid program supports tech startups building innovative solutions to cater to advancing digital transformation across Southeast Asia.

After reviewing all applications, we're delighted to announce the ten phenomenal startups selected to attend the program:

Bluente (Singapore, Education): The world's first business language learning mobile app, delivering bite-sized and personalized courses for working professionals.

Docosan (Vietnam, Healthcare): A healthtech marketplace expanding access to healthcare via online and offline bookings with providers and direct-to-consumer, digitally enabled testing and treatment journeys.

Elfie (Singapore, Healthcare): A product that reduces the burden of chronic diseases by rewarding patients for self-monitoring.

HD (Thailand, Healthcare) - The largest healthcare and surgery marketplace in emerging Southeast Asia, described as theBooking.com for health and Airbnb for surgeries.

Mindtera (Indonesia, Human Resources): An award-winning platform for Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that uses data-driven insights to increase performance, productivity, and well-being.

NOICE (Indonesia, Content/Media): Indonesia's #1 local audio platform that serves multi-vertical content from podcasts, audio series, live audio, and radio streaming.

OOOLAB (Vietnam, Education): An edtech startup that powers the world's most delightful learning experiences.

PasarMIKRO (Indonesia, Agriculture): Indonesia's first agriculture commodity trade platform for smallholder farmers.

Rider (Pakistan, Logistics) A modern logistics provider for online sellers in Pakistan, working with 750 online sellers across 60 cities.

Wela School System (Philippines, Education): An end-to-end school system (software) where students and parents can view their grades, announcements, and billing statements through a mobile app.

Through mentoring, consultation, and training on technology, product management, business development, marketing, and leadership, we hope to bring the best of Google's resources, experts, products, and network to support all these startups in their entrepreneurial journey.