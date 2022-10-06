Google Cloud Next, developer style

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Jeana Jorgensen, Senior Director, Cloud Product Marketing and Sustainability, Google

Google Cloud Next is coming up on October 11 - 13. Register at no cost today and join us live to explore what’s new and what’s coming next in Google Cloud.

You’ll find lots of developer-specific content in the Developer Zone. Here’s a preview of what we’ve curated for you this year.

A developer keynote to get you thinking about the future

For the Next developer keynote we’re going to share our top 10 cloud technology predictions that we believe could come true by the end of 2025.

Jeanine Banks, VP of Developer Products and Community Erik Brewer, VP of Infrastructure and Google Fellow Andi Gutmans, VP & GM of Databases

Hear from our experts who are on the cutting edge of many of these technology trends, whether it's AI, data and analytics, or modern cloud infrastructure:





DevFests to find your people

DevFests are local tech conferences hosted by Google Developer Groups around the world during Next ‘22. The content of each one will vary to suit the local developer community. You might find hands-on labs, technical talks, or simply a chance to connect.

To find a DevFest near you, visit the DevFest page and filter the map by Google Cloud Next. You can RSVP via the map interface. Quick side tip…this is separate from Next registration.

Challenges to flex your skills

Drone Racing

That’s right, you can use your development skills to influence drone races. Welcome to the Google Cloud Fly Cup Challenge!

In the challenge, you can use Drone Racing League (DRL) race data and Google Cloud analytics tools to predict race outcomes and then provide tips to DRL pilots to help enhance their season performance. Compete for the chance to win a trip to the season finale of the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship and be celebrated on stage.

Google Clout Challenge

Spice up the middle of your week with a no-cost, 20-minute competition posted each Wednesday until October 10. All challenges will take place in Google Cloud Skills Boost. And as a new user, you can get 30 days of no-cost access to Google Cloud Skills Boost* – plenty of time to complete the whole challenge.

Test your knowledge against your fellow developers and race the clock to see how fast you can complete the challenge. The faster you go, the higher your score.

Can you top your last score?

To participate, follow these three steps:

Enroll - Go to our website, click the link to the weekly challenge, and enroll in the quest using your Google Cloud Skills Boost account. Play - Attempt the challenge as many times as you want. Remember the faster you are, the higher your score! Share - Share your score card on Twitter/LinkedIn using #GoogleClout Win - Complete all 10 weekly challenges to earn exclusive #GoogleClout badges

*Requires credit card

Innovator Hive livestreams to get the latest tech news

Innovator Hive livestreams are your unique opportunity to hear from Google Cloud executives and engineers as we announce the latest innovations. Join any livestream to explore technical content featuring new Google Cloud technologies.

Save your seat at Next

We at Google are getting excited for Next ‘22. It’s this year’s big moment to dive into the latest innovations, hear from Google experts, get inspired by what your peers are doing with technology, and try out some new skills.

There’s so much good stuff lined up – all we’re missing at this point is some #GoogleClout badge boasting, drone stat analyzing, technology-minded people to geek out with. Register for Next ‘22 today and join the fun live in October.

See you there!