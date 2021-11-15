Posted by Hector Parra, Jaime Martínez, Miguel Fernandes, Julia Hernández
Merchant Center lets merchants manage how their in-store and online product
inventory appears on Google. It allows them to reach hundreds of millions
of people looking to buy products like yours each day.
To upload their products, merchants can make use of feeds, that is, files
with a list of products in a specific format. These can be shared with
Merchant Center in different ways: using Google Sheets, SFTP or FTP shares,
Google Cloud Storage or manually through the user interface. These methods
work great for the majority of cases. But, if a merchant's product list
grows over time, they might reach the usage limits of the feeds. Depending
on the case, quota extensions could be granted, but if the list continues
to grow, it might reach a point where feeds no longer support that scale,
and the
Content API for Shopping
would become the recommended way to go forward.
The main issue is, if a merchant is recommended to stop using feeds and
start using the Content API due to scale problems, it means that the number
of products is massive, and trying to use the Content API directly will
give them usage and quota errors, as the QPS and products per call limits
will be exceeded.
For this specific use case, Centimani becomes critical in helping merchants
handle the upload process through the Content API in a controlled manner,
avoiding any overload of the API.
Centimani is a configurable massive file processor able to split text files
in chunks, process them following a strategic pattern and store the results
in BigQuery for reporting. It provides configurable options for chunk size
and number of retries, and takes care of exponential backoff to ensure all
requests have enough retries to overcome potential temporary issues or
errors. Centimani comes with two operators: Google Ads Offline Conversions
Uploader, and Merchant Center Products Uploader, but it can be extended to
other uses easily.
Centimani uses Google Cloud as its platform, and makes use of Cloud Storage
for storing the data, Cloud Functions to do the data processing and the API
calls, Cloud Tasks to coordinate the execution of each call, and BigQuery
to store the audit information for reporting.
Centimani Architecture
To start using Centimani, a couple of
configuration files
need to be prepared with information about the Google Cloud Project to be
used (including the element names), the credentials to access the Merchant
Center accounts and how the load will be distributed (e.g., parallel
executions, number of products per call). Then, the deployment is done
automatically using a
deployment script
provided by the tool.
After the tool is deployed, a cloud function will be monitoring the input
bucket in Cloud Storage, and every time a file is uploaded there, it will
be processed. The tool uses the name of the file to select the operator
that is going to be used (“MC” indicates Merchant Center Products
Uploader), and the particular configuration to use (multiple configurations
can be used to connect to Merchant Center accounts with different access
credentials).
Whenever a file is uploaded, it will be sliced in parts if it is greater
than the number of products allowed per call, they will be stored in the
output bucket in Cloud Storage, and Cloud Tasks will start launching the
API calls until all files are processed. Any file with errors will be
stored in a folder called “slices_failed” to help troubleshoot any issues
found in the process. Also, all the information about the executions will
be stored temporarily in Datastore and then moved to BigQuery, where it can
be used for monitoring the whole process from a centralized place.
Centimani Status Dashboard Architecture
Centimani provides an easy way for merchants to start using the Content API
for Shopping to manage their products, without having to deal with the
complexity of keeping the system under the limits.
For more information you can visit the Centimani repository on Github.
