Posted by: Ryan Novas, Product Manager, Google Pay’s Business Console Jose Ugia, Developer Relations Engineer, Google Pay

Last year we launched Google Pay’s Business Console, a platform that helps developers discover, integrate with, and manage Google Pay features for their businesses. Since then, integrating Google Pay products has become easier and faster, with features like a common business profile and a unified dashboard.

Today, we are adding Passes as a new section to Google Pay’s Business Console, so you can manage all your Google Pay resources from one place. You can find the new Passes section in the console’s left-hand navigation bar, and from there, access your tickets, loyalty programs, offers and other passes resources.

Google Pay’s Business Console features a more familiar and intuitive user interface that helps you reuse common bits of information, like your business information, and lets you easily navigate and discover Google Pay products, such as the Online API. Visit Google Pay’s Business Console today, and start managing your current Google Pay products, or discover and integrate with new ones.

The new Passes section in Google Pay’s Business Console lets you request access to the API and manage your passes alongside other Google Pay resources.

Here is what early users are saying about managing Passes in the console:

“The cleaner and consistent look of Google Pay's Business Console helps us manage our Google Pay resources more intuitively." Or Maoz, Senior Director of R&D at EngagedMedia said.

The user management additions also helped EngagedMedia better represent their team in the console:

“The new user roles and controls on Google Pay's Business Console help us handle permissions more intuitively and accurately, and allow us to assign roles that better reflect our team structure more easily.”

We are committed to continuously evolving Google Pay’s Business Console to make it your go-to place to discover and manage Google Pay integrations. We’d love to hear about your experience. You can share feedback with us from the “Feedback” section in the console. We’re looking forward to learning how we can make Google Pay even more helpful for you in the future.

