Posted by Toni Klopfenstein, Developer Advocate

Today, we're expanding the support of the Local Home SDK to the Google Nest Wifi routers. The Local Home SDK we recently launched allows you to create a local fulfilment path for your smart home Action. Local fulfillment provides lower latency and higher reliability for your smart home Action.

By adding support for the Node.js runtime of the Nest WiFi routers, the Local Home platform is now compatible with the full Nest WiFi system. This update means your local execution application can run on a self-healing mesh wireless network, and your users gain the benefits of expanded reliable home automation coverage.

To support this additional runtime, we've updated the Actions Console to enable you to add the Node.js on-device testing URL. The Nest WiFi routers will receive the the node-targeted bundle.js files you've already uploaded during deployment of your Action automatically. Since Chrome DevTools have built-in Node.js support, your development flow doesn't require any additional tools for inspecting your Node.js app or debugging your smart home Action.

We have updated the developer guide and tools to help guide you through the various local fulfilment runtimes and features of these toolings. For additional guidance on enabling local fulfilment for your smart home Action, check out the Enable local fulfillment for smart home Actions codelab. The API reference and samples can also help you build your first local fulfilment app.

We want to hear from you! Continue sharing your feedback with us through the issue tracker, and engage with other smart home developers in the /r/GoogleAssistantDev community. Follow @ActionsOnGoogle on Twitter for more of our team's updates, and tweet using #AoGDevs to share what you’re working on. We can’t wait to see what you build!