Beyond the terminal: Gemini CLI comes to Zed

Gemini CLI was built to be extensible by default through emerging standards like MCP, markdown-based instructions, color themes, custom extensions, custom tools, custom configurations, and Open Telemetry. Because we built Gemini CLI as a lightweight orchestrator capable of integrating with any toolchain, the number of community contributions, integrations, and extensions has exploded. In fact, in the eight weeks since Gemini CLI launched, the community has merged 1K pull requests expanding Gemini CLI’s capabilities. Combined with a growing ecosystem of extensions, Gemini CLI is quickly becoming the critical part of many engineering systems – including Google’s own.
We're always looking to integrate with tools developers love, and Zed is a natural fit. Because Zed's high-performance, open source code editor is already a popular choice within the Gemini CLI team, we reached out to the creators to explore a deeper collaboration. Starting today, Gemini CLI is integrated with Zed, bringing Gemini's models directly into Zed’s Rust-based environment. Developers can now tap into an AI experience that’s as fast and responsive as the editor itself.
The integration marries two essential tools – the terminal and IDE – to help you tackle common tasks with speed and precision. For example, you can:
Of course, this integration is about more than just features; it's a better way to collaborate with an AI agent. This new workflow keeps you in the driver’s seat. Here’s what makes it special:
We’re delighted to announce this collaboration together. Read the mirror announcement on the Zed blog.
It’s easy to get started with Gemini CLI and Zed. We're excited to see what you build. As always, Gemini CLI is open source. Join us on GitHub where you can ask for help, inspect our source code, raise issues, and contribute code to make the project better for everyone.
Happy coding!