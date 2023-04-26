Google launches inaugural North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Ashley Francisco, Head of Startup Developer Ecosystem, North America, & Darren Mowry, Managing Director, Corporate Sales

Startups are solving the world’s most important challenges with agility, innovative technology, and determination, and Google is proud to support them.

TL;DR: Applications are now open for the inaugural North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud cohort. Designed to help connect founders who are building with Cloud to the people, products, and best practices they need to grow, this 10-week virtual accelerator will help 8-12 startups prepare for the next phase of their growth journey.

Around the world, the cloud is helping businesses and governments accelerate their digital transformations, scale their operations, and innovate in new areas. At Google Cloud, we’re helping businesses solve some of their toughest challenges. For instance, we’ve partnered with innovative digital native companies like cart.com to democratize ecommerce by giving brands of all sizes the full capabilities needed to take on the world’s largest online retailers, and with dynamic startups like kimo.ai which leverages our AI tools to transform traditional approaches to online learning.

The adoption and acceleration of Google Cloud unlocks massive potential for startups as the global cloud market is set to grow to more than $470 billion over the next five years. With the artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) landscape evolving rapidly, this moment presents an exciting and unique opportunity for startups. The Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program helps cloud-native startups using AI/ML to seize the opportunities ahead.

Starting today, U.S.- and Canada-based startups can apply for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program. This equity-free, 10-week virtual accelerator will offer cloud mentorship and technical project support, as well as deep dives and workshops on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for cloud startup founders and leaders.

The Accelerator program is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to startups doing impactful work in the cloud.

Here’s what our recent North American Accelerator alumni had to say:

“Thanks to truly amazing mentorship and direct access to Googlers, we have been able to reach new levels of specialized knowledge and deployment capability in our GCP architecture and artificial intelligence projects. From a technical perspective to a business growth standpoint, this is simply invaluable. What we have built in three months with Google will be a part of our upcoming next-gen product line in both Healthcare and Non-Healthcare settings. We deeply thank all Googlers for their exceptional participation in our journey." – Francois Gand, Founder and CEO, NURO

"The accelerator provided F8th Inc. with so much more than we could have ever dreamed. The meaningful mentorship relationships that have been created continue to endure, the workshops have been impactful in helping our business scale, and we have developed new business contacts both in Canada and the US. The incredible support and guidance we received has been second to none. It’s been great to have access to a multidisciplinary team and Google’s outside-the-box thinking.” — Vivene Salmon, Co-Founder, F8th Inc." – Vivene Salmon, Co-Founder, F8th Inc.

Applications are now being accepted until May 30, and the Accelerator will kick-off this July. Interested startups leveraging cloud to drive growth and innovation are encouraged to apply here.