Navigating new routes, places and distance: Introducing Google Maps Platform to Dev Library

Posted by Swathi Dharshna Subbaraj, Project Coordinator, Google Dev Library

We are excited to announce that Google Maps Platform has now been officially added to the Dev Library! Continuous innovation and the integration of technology into our physical environment have become increasingly important. One product, Google Maps, has played a critical role in shaping the future of the internet. With these resources, developers have created applications that enable them to visualize geospatial data and build projects ranging from hyperlocal logistics to location-driven app development.

By adding Google Maps Platform, Dev Library contributors will be better able to create innovative and useful applications that utilize Google’s mapping, places, and routing data and features. Developers now have access to even more resources that can help take their projects to the next level.

As Alex Muramoto, the Google Maps Platform curator for Dev Library, said,“We’re excited to see developers across tech stacks using Google Maps Platform to build and showcase their projects on Google Dev Library. We hope these projects will provide inspiration and guidance to help your own development efforts”.

Let's explore some contributions from Dev Library authors who have implemented Google Maps Platform APIs and SDKs into their applications.





Contributions in Spotlights:







Flutter Maps by Souvik Biswas This app uses Google Maps SDK & Directions API on flutter framework. It offers several location-based functionalities, including the ability to detect the user's current location. It also utilizes Geocoding to convert addresses into coordinates and vice versa, and allows users to add markers to the map view. Moreover, it enables the drawing of routes between two places through the use of Polylines and Directions API, and calculates the actual distance of the route.



Learn more about Flutter Maps

How to integrate a customized Google Map in Flutter by Jaimil Patel Learn how to use the Google Maps Flutter plugin to display a customized Google Maps view. Explore key customization features like configuring the integration with Google Maps, adding a custom style to the map, and fetching the current location with the user's permission. Learn more about the blog post Customize the Google Map marker icon In Flutter by Lakshydeep Vikram Learn how to use the Google Maps Flutter plugin to display a customized Google Maps view. EDiscover how to customize a Google Maps marker icon by adding an image of your choice in Flutter in just a few steps: add the Google Maps Flutter plugin to the Flutter application, then describe how to use the GoogleMap widget provided by the plugin to display the map on the screen. See how it's done