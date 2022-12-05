Dev Library Letters: 15th Issue

Solve the common question, “who parked their car in my spot?” with this clever tutorial.
by Mustapha Adekunle
Better understand what aspects come into consideration when designing a data schema.
Learn how to set up aggregated logging in an organization that has VPC Service Controls and find a Terraform module that lets you automate the setup for your own Google Cloud infrastructure.
Explore how to generate accurate business forecasts at a large scale using state of the art ML capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform.
Understand how to implement the Compound Component Pattern in Angular using Dependency Injection and Content Projection to create an excellent API for your components.
by Jaewoong Eum
Check out the 2022 Android Developer Roadmap- a multi-part series covering important Android fundamentals like Languages, App Manifest, App Components, Android Jetpack, and more.
by Veronica Putri Anggraini
Read this fun application of geofencing to manage the dilemma of where to eat lunch based on which restaurant has the best deal.
by Daria Orlova
Get over your fear of data structures and algorithms with this helpful and snappy how-to focused on the Set.
