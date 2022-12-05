Dev Library Letters: 15th Issue

Posted by Garima Mehra, Program Manager

Check out our shortlisted Content from Google Cloud, Angular, Android, & Flutter

. We hope this brings you the inspiration you need for your next project!

Our monthly newsletter curates some of the best projects developed with Google tech that have been submitted to the

Solve the common question, “who parked their car in my spot?” with this clever tutorial.





Designing a data schema by Mustapha Adekunle

Better understand what aspects come into consideration when designing a data schema.





Centralized audit logs in GCP in a secure environment with VPC Service Controls by Natalie Godec



Learn how to set up aggregated logging in an organization that has VPC Service Controls and find a Terraform module that lets you automate the setup for your own Google Cloud infrastructure.





Simplifying time series forecasting with Google Vertex AI AutoML Platform by Shiv Kumar Saxena



Explore how to generate accurate business forecasts at a large scale using state of the art ML capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform.

Angular



How to build compound components in Angular by Dany Paredes





Understand how to implement the Compound Component Pattern in Angular using Dependency Injection and Content Projection to create an excellent API for your components .

Android





by Jaewoong Eum





Check out the 2022 Android Developer Roadmap- a multi-part series covering important Android fundamentals like Languages, App Manifest, App Components, Android Jetpack, and more.





by Veronica Putri Anggraini





Read this fun application of geofencing to manage the dilemma of where to eat lunch based on which restaurant has the best deal.

Flutter





by Daria Orlova





Get over your fear of data structures and algorithms with this helpful and snappy how-to focused on the Set.





Want to read more?

Check out the latest projects and community-authored content by visiting Google Dev Library

Submit your projects to showcase your work and inspire developers!