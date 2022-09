New Features Available in the Google Identity Services (GIS) Library

Posted by Gina Biernacki, Product Manager



What's New Today we are announcing a few new features that are now available across our libraries:



Another way a developer can request a user’s phone number is through the new Phone Number Hint API on Android devices. Phone Number Hint allows developers to call an API where users can share a phone number from the SIM cards of their device, independent of a sign up or sign in flow. This API is preferred over the native Android API call as it does not require any additional permissions, reducing time and effort for our developers. Phone Number Hint API does not require a user to be signed in to their Google account and does not save any information to the Google account.



As an identity provider, we are making it seamless for developers to supplement additional user data leveraging the user’s Google Account, while ensuring clear user consent is woven into the experience. We understand that phone numbers are a critical piece of account management, both for our users in mobile-first markets and for our developers that require increased identity verification or two-step verification.On Android devices, developers can now request users to share a verified phone number associated with their Google Account as part of the sign-up flow. Developers have shared with us that safeguarding their users through SMS verification represents a significant cost to their business. Now developers can simply request a phone number from the user , which has already been verified by Google, decreasing their overall SMS costs during the onboarding process.Verified Phone Number is now available on GIS for Android and we plan to expand to other surfaces in the future.

One Tap on ITP Browsers

ITP ( Intelligent Tracking Prevention ) browsers restrict the use of third party cookies, preventing the tracking of users across the web. GIS One Tap is now available on ITP browsers, including Safari, Firefox and Chrome on iOS. This creates a One Tap experience that’s consistent across multiple platforms, for both users and developers. Our developers prefer One Tap for many reasons: