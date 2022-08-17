#WeArePlay | Meet George from the UK. More stories from Croatia, USA and Kenya.
August 17, 2022
Posted by Leticia Lago, Developer Marketing
Our celebration of app and game businesses continues with more #WeArePlay stories. Today, we’re starting with George from Bristol, UK - a young entrepreneur taking the streetwear industry by storm.
After spending hours and hours searching for the latest styles in sneakers and streetwear, George realised there’s a market in helping fellow enthusiasts find the latest drops. At just 16 years old, he took it upon himself to learn to code and created his app, Droplist. It points people to upcoming special collections from major labels around the world. Find out more about his story.
Today we also spotlight few more stories from around the world:
Anica and Kristijan from an island in Croatia - founders of Dub Studio Productions to help music lovers around the global turn up the bass or lower the treble on their favourite songs.
Robert from Wyoming, founder of Bluebird Languages - language learning apps with over 6 million hours of audio lessons spanning 164 languages, from Hungarian to Haitian Creole.
And one more new story - because why not! This time, featuring Annabel from Kenya. After struggling to find a mechanic when stuck on the roadside in Nairobi, she and her co-founder created Ziada to help people find local service providers.