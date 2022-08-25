GDSC Lead in Islamabad Develops Proof of Concept Android Application to Prevent Counterfeiting

GDSC and Technical Skill Building





“Joining GDSC was an important part of this journey,” Ahsan says. “Through leading my university’s Google Developer Student Club, I came across Machine Learning and other products like Google Teachable Machine . With the resources and guidance available from Google, I applied my new skills in across tools like Google Teachable Machine and Android development to build 5Hazar, an application that aims to scan and detect fake currency notes using Machine Learning.”





The application uses digital image processing made possible by Google Teachable Machine. Ahsan also repurposed a lens as an affordable hardware component–users can attach the lens to a phone camera, open the application, and take a picture of a bank note. Within ten seconds, the machine learning algorithm can detect whether the note is real or a fake.

A technical approach leads to new opportunities

“I feel really proud because not only do people see value in the tool I built, but I also got to pitch my idea at multiple hackathons as a Google Developer Student Club lead,” says Ahsan.“Through these opportunities, I got invited to work with a leading startup incubation center, and now I have a dedicated team working to improve and scale this idea. I have tested the application with over 200 customers and shopkeepers, and I’m very excited to see that the feedback is positive and encouraging.”