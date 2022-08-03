Firebase Stories: Celebrating our developer community

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Akua Prempeh Developer Marketing

When we ask you what you like best about Firebase, a lot of you tell us it’s the community that makes Firebase special. We are excited to highlight developers in the community who are using Firebase in their apps through a new series called, Firebase Stories.

Firebase Stories celebrates developers whose apps are helping promote positive change in their communities. Starting today, and over the coming months, you'll hear from developers and founders from around the world about their app development journeys. Additionally, these developers will demo how they are using Firebase tools in their projects so you can apply Firebase to your own apps. Everyone can watch the demos together and chat with both the developers and members of the Firebase team along the way. We’ll also share guided codelabs on these Firebase features so you can get hands-on experience with them. Stay tuned for more details!



Lastly, we’d love to hear from you too. Use the hashtag #FirebaseStories on your social channels to share how Firebase empowers you throughout your app development journey. We will regularly select and share some stories on our channels.



To learn more about this campaign, visit our website, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to the Firebase YouTube channel.