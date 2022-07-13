WeArePlay | Meet Melissa from BringFido in South Carolina. More stories from Japan, India & France.

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Leticia Lago, Developer Marketing

We’re back with more #WeArePlay stories to celebrate you: the global community of people behind apps and games businesses.

Following last week’s “virtual roadtrip” of all of the US, today we’re kicking off with Melissa from Greenville, South Carolina. She’s on a mission to make the world a more pet-friendly place. Her app, BringFido, helps people find somewhere to stay, eat or visit with their furry friends. In this film you will meet her, her dogs Ace and Roxy, and hear how she went from idea, to website, to growing app and thriving business.

This week we are also introducing you to game founders from other parts of the world:

Arnaud, an AI-enthusiast from Chartres in France, who founded Elokence. This 12-people team created Akinator, which has been downloaded over 260 million times on Google Play.

Daigo, a creative indie from Japan, founder of Odencat, whose games have won multiple accolades.

Keerti and Kashyap, a cricket-loving couple from Hyderabad in India, who used their life savings to start Hitwicket Cricket Games. Millions of fans worldwide enjoy their games.

Check out all the stories now at g.co/play/weareplay and stay tuned for even more coming soon.

